Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Next / Hamilton enjoys battles like Monza "a thousand times" more than easy wins
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Ex-Raikkonen F1 engineer Slade joins Haas to oversee Magnussen

Veteran Formula 1 race engineer Mark Slade has joined the Haas Formula 1 team and will run Kevin Magnussen’s car from the Singapore GP onwards.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ex-Raikkonen F1 engineer Slade joins Haas to oversee Magnussen

Slade replaces Ed Regan, who is leaving the team at the end of this season and has moved into an office-based role prior to his official departure.

Slade brings a wealth of experience gained with McLaren, Renault and Mercedes, and is clearly a valuable addition to the team.

He joined McLaren in 1991 and over 18 years with the Woking outfit he worked in a variety of engineering roles, notably with Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard and Kimi Raikkonen, including during the latter’s two title near misses in 2003 and 2005.

He moved to Renault for the 2010 season but then switched to Mercedes in 2011 to engineer Michael Schumacher, assisted by Lewis Hamilton's current engineer, Peter Bonnington.

However he again stayed for only one season before moving back to Renault in 2012. He stayed with the Enstone team through the Lotus years, when he was reunited with Raikkonen.

Between 2017 and 2019 he ran Nico Hulkenberg, who by co-incidence has been linked with Haas as Mick Schumacher's future remains unclear.

Slade's last trackside role with Renault was running Esteban Ocon in 2020, before a reshuffle at the end of the season. He subsequently left the team, and has been on the sidelines since then.

He is highly regarded by drivers with whom he’s formed a close bond, such as Heikki Kovalainen, who worked with him at McLaren in 2008 and 2009 and again briefly at Lotus in 2013.

Slade (right) enjoyed fruitful spells with Raikkonen at McLaren and Lotus

Slade (right) enjoyed fruitful spells with Raikkonen at McLaren and Lotus

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I think having Mark Slade as my engineer was a significant factor,” the Finn told Autosport of their relationship.

“It was relatively easy to start working with him [at Lotus] because I knew him from McLaren days, and I knew how he works.

“He knew what I needed as well. If I got lost he could actually make suggestions just by looking at the telemetry, so it was really helpful.

“I had a good time at McLaren with him and he’s worked with some really good drivers, and he’s obviously a great engineer.”

Magnussen's best finish from his F1 return to date remains the fifth place he claimed on his return in Bahrain, the Dane currently lying 12th in the drivers' standings, 10 points ahead of Schumacher.

shares
comments
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive
Previous article

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive
Next article

Hamilton enjoys battles like Monza "a thousand times" more than easy wins

Hamilton enjoys battles like Monza "a thousand times" more than easy wins
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton enjoys battles like Monza "a thousand times" more than easy wins Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton enjoys battles like Monza "a thousand times" more than easy wins

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role
Formula 1

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen: Haas will get more opportunities as cost cap evens F1 teams out
Formula 1

Magnussen: Haas will get more opportunities as cost cap evens F1 teams out

Why Steiner prefers his Haas F1 drivers to have "nowhere to hide" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Why Steiner prefers his Haas F1 drivers to have "nowhere to hide"

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Plus
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Hulkenberg in contention for 2023 Haas F1 seat
Formula 1

Hulkenberg in contention for 2023 Haas F1 seat

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after pitstop disasters Dutch GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after pitstop disasters

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races”

McLaren’s Lando Norris thinks his Italian Grand Prix was one of his best F1 drives after recovering from a poor start and a slow pitstop.

Vettel unhappy F1 'neglected' green message for Monza plane display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel unhappy F1 'neglected' green message for Monza plane display

Sebastian Vettel is unhappy Formula 1 allowed the president of Italy to demand two flypasts ahead of the Monza race as it 'neglected' the series' green push.

De Vries has "nothing else to do" to stake claim on 2023 Williams F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries has "nothing else to do" to stake claim on 2023 Williams F1 seat

Williams Formula 1 boss Jost Capito says Nyck de Vries has "nothing else to do" to show he merits a 2023 race seat after his points-scoring debut outing at Monza.

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Plus

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
5 h
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Plus

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
9 h
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Plus

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2022
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.