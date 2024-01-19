Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Driver killed in car crash at Miami F1 track

A man was killed in a car wreck on Thursday near the Hard Rock Stadium in which the vehicle he was driving crashed on to Miami’s Formula 1 track.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
A view of the track

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver died when he was ejected from a grey Dodge coupe at 1:45pm local time on the southbound off-ramp of the Florida Turnpike that leads to Northwest 199th Street.

His car slammed into a wall of the bridge and then appeared to have somersaulted over the barrier and off the flyover, ploughing down multiple palm trees, before landing on the F1 track below.

The deceased was flung out of the car while on the bridge before the car tumbled and landed upside down on the exit of Turn 16 of the racetrack. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fire Rescue crew.

 

This section of the circuit, which was built for the inaugural Miami GP in 2022, features permanent barriers and debris fencing as it is one of the most remote points away from the Hard Rock Stadium itself – which is home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team.

Although the multi-lane Turnpike highway, which leads from Miami towards Daytona and Orlando to the north, is open throughout the F1 weekend, the off ramps are closed to traffic during all track activity.

Investigators are now determining why the crash occurred.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Prazer takes commercial reins at F1 in new role
Next article Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri alliance won't bring major benefits
Charles Bradley
More
Charles Bradley
Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Latest news

Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD

Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

Winter Series Portimao: Glimpses of form despite wet weather

Winter Series Portimao: Glimpses of form despite wet weather

GTWS GT Winter Series

Winter Series Portimao: Glimpses of form despite wet weather Winter Series Portimao: Glimpses of form despite wet weather

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe