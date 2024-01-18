Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Ford-Red Bull F1 progress “on track”, as CEO offers 1970s era comparison

Ford has said Formula 1 preparations with Red Bull are “on track”, as it explained why its grand prix return harks back to the way it was involved in the 1970s.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Red Bull Powertrains HQ

The American car company has tied up with the Milton Keynes-based squad to work on the new 2026 engine that is being prepared by the Red Bull Powertrains division. 

Ford has been tapped up because it offers the exact battery expertise Red Bull needs for the new engine regulations that are coming into play – where electrical energy will account for around 50% of the overall power. 

Speaking at a 2024 season launch for the Ford Performance motorsport division on Wednesday night, its CEO Jim Farley offered an update on the progress as he said he was extremely bullish about progress. 

“I had a chance to spend a lot of time with the team in Milton Keynes, and with Adrian Newey, and I think we're on track,” he said on stage at the event in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

“2026, even though it sounds like a long way away, we have a lot of work to do on the powertrain, but I'm really happy with the progress. I wish I could tell you more, but I would say we're on track.”

While Ford’s tie-up with Red Bull marks a return to F1 for the first time since the early 2000s, having briefly supplied engines to Jordan and owning Jaguar before it was sold in 2004, Farley said its comeback is a completely different approach. 

He explained that with F1’s power units shifting more towards the electric technology being sold to consumers, the opportunities for direct technical transfer from track to road are something that has not been offered since the 1970s. 

A Ford DFV V8 engine in the back of a Brabham BT49

Photo by: Motorsport Images

A Ford DFV V8 engine in the back of a Brabham BT49

“We're going back to F1 in a way that we haven't in the past,” added Farley. “It turns out that the best aerodynamics in the world are in Formula 1, the best telemetry, the best digital diagnostics.  

“And, actually, we need all those things for electric cars. So it's actually going back to the 1970s with a pure tech transfer. 

“This is not like owning our team. We're going there to literally transfer technology. We can offer battery tech for them, because in ‘26, they're going to go to like 50% electric, and they need high discharge batteries. We do that in NHRA, for example.

“And, on the other hand, we can get telemetry, digital diagnosis, as well as aero, which we can put in our production, electric cars to make the battery smaller.”

Farley added that the level of knowledge and technology that Red Bull had was exactly what Ford needed if it was to become a market leader in electric cars.

“They are the best in the world in a lot of these technologies, and we need them desperately as the car business changes,” he said. “It's literally like going back to where we were all those years ago: tech transfer.”

Read Also:

But Ford’s shift to F1 is not just about getting hold of technology. Farley said the ambitions were pretty clear about the success anticipated with Red Bull on track. 

“We have got the best frickin' team that's involved,” he said. “I mean, we’ve got the best drivers, we’ve got the best technical support.  

“We have the best of Ford around the globe to support them. But the team, the powertrain team that they're building in Milton Keynes, is like absolutely, top notch. We're going first class to the very top of the podium.”

shares
comments
Previous article Changed Albon will get even better in F1, says Williams boss Vowles
Next article Allison commits to new long-term deal with Mercedes F1 team
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri alliance won't bring major benefits

Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri alliance won't bring major benefits

Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri alliance won't bring major benefits Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri alliance won't bring major benefits

Singapore F1 GP not under threat despite corruption probe, says government

Singapore F1 GP not under threat despite corruption probe, says government

Formula 1

Singapore F1 GP not under threat despite corruption probe, says government Singapore F1 GP not under threat despite corruption probe, says government

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Red Bull Racing
More
Red Bull Racing
McLaren wary of “unpleasant surprise” from Red Bull in F1 2024

McLaren wary of “unpleasant surprise” from Red Bull in F1 2024

Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

McLaren wary of “unpleasant surprise” from Red Bull in F1 2024 McLaren wary of “unpleasant surprise” from Red Bull in F1 2024

Red Bull: Copying alone not enough to help rivals catch up in F1

Red Bull: Copying alone not enough to help rivals catch up in F1

Formula 1

Red Bull: Copying alone not enough to help rivals catch up in F1 Red Bull: Copying alone not enough to help rivals catch up in F1

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Latest news

How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm

How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm

F2 FIA F2

How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Portimao

Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Portimao

GTWS GT Winter Series

Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Portimao Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Portimao

Peugeot unveils tweaked 2024 WEC line-up

Peugeot unveils tweaked 2024 WEC line-up

WEC WEC

Peugeot unveils tweaked 2024 WEC line-up Peugeot unveils tweaked 2024 WEC line-up

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe