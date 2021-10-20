Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 News

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

By:

Two-time Formula 1 champion Mika Hakkinen will feature in next year’s Race of Champions, becoming team-mates with Valtteri Bottas for Team Finland.

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

Hakkinen will join the field for the Race of Champions on 5-6 February, which is taking place in the Swedish resort of Pite Havsbad with an off-course route in the ice and snow.

Current Mercedes F1 driver Bottas announced in September he would be making his Race of Champions debut next year, and he will now be partnered by Hakkinen.

Bottas and Hakkinen will represent Team Finland in the Nations Cup, with both drivers also due to take part in the individual Champion of Champions event.

“I’m very excited to be back racing again and to finally be able to participate in the Race Of Champions,” said Hakkinen, who won the F1 drivers’ title in 1998 and 1999 with McLaren.

“It will be very different from racing in Formula 1, but I love competition and it’s so spectacular driving on snow and ice.

“I’ll try to get some practice at my place in the north of Finland before the event.

“It’s an honour to represent Team Finland with Valtteri Bottas. We will do our best to win the title and hopefully there will be a lot of Finnish fans coming to support us.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Bottas added: “We have become good friends with Mika, so I’m very happy to have him as my team-mate representing Finland in the ROC Nations Cup.

“But then of course we have to try to beat each other in the individual Race Of Champions. It will be entertaining for the fans, whoever wins it.”

Hakkinen joins an array of Nordic drivers for next year’s Race of Champions, including Bottas, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, three-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson, as well as rally stars Petter and Oliver Solberg.

“There is a long-standing sporting rivalry between the Nordic countries, so there will be a lot of prestige on the line, especially between Finland and Sweden,” said Race of Champions president Fredrik Johnsson.

“The local drivers might think they will have an edge, but the competition from nations like France, spearheaded by Sebastien Loeb, and US with Travis Pastrana will be fierce and there are always surprises at ROC.

“One thing is for sure, it will be very spectacular and entertaining to watch.”

shares
comments

Related video

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Previous article

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1
Formula 1

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight
Formula 1

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

More
Mika Hakkinen
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus
BTCC

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

Race of my life: Mika Hakkinen on the 1998 F1 Monaco GP
Formula 1

Race of my life: Mika Hakkinen on the 1998 F1 Monaco GP

Trending Today

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”

Sainz on life at Ferrari: Signing his contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz on life at Ferrari: Signing his contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough

Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

Avintia sacks MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result
MotoGP MotoGP

Avintia sacks MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Plus

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding  into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? STUART CODLING talks to the man in charge

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Plus

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Plus

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers Plus

Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Latest news

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Sainz on life at Ferrari: Signing his contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz on life at Ferrari: Signing his contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough

Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.