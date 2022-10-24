Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Solving for the future of race operations today Next / Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Formula 1 News

Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine

Jack Doohan is set to run rookie FP1 sessions for Alpine in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, marking the Australian's public Formula 1 debut.

Adam Cooper
By:
Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine

These will be the last opportunities for any teams to run rookies this year, as Brazil is a sprint race and thus FP1 is followed by qualifying in the afternoon.

It is understood than any formal confirmation of Doohan’s outings has been delayed by complications over formally finalising Oscar Piastri’s exit from the team.

The latter was supposed to do the Alpine FP1 running this year, but that naturally became unrealistic after his move to McLaren was confirmed.

Doohan has been preparing for his run with outings in Alpine’s 2021 car, including one in Budapest last month at the same session that Nyck de Vries and Antonio Giovinazzi drove the car. He also gained some brief experience of the current car in a filming day at Monza.

Doohan is highly regarded within the Alpine camp, and he was regarded as a possible Plan B should the team have failed to secure the services of Pierre Gasly for 2023.

He put himself in the frame with a strong rookie F2 season, having won the sprints at Silverstone and Hungary, and the feature race at Spa. He is currently fourth in the points standings.

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi Racing

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

With Gasly and Ocon both now secure at the Enstone camp it remains to be seen what Doohan’s options are for next year and beyond.

Some other teams have yet to confirm who will fill their final FP1 slots, with both Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri still having to do one session.

Liam Lawson is the candidate for both seats, assuming that De Vries is not an option in Abu Dhabi due to his ongoing Mercedes commitments. The Dutchman still has to do one more session in the W13 in Mexico.

Other FP1 outings still to come include Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas, Mexico and Abu Dhabi), Pato O’Ward (McLaren, Abu Dhabi), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin, Abu Dhabi), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari, Abu Dhabi) and Logan Sargeant (Williams, Mexico and Abu Dhabi).

Many of the drivers who have conducted FP1 sessions this year will also be involved in the rookie testing that takes place in Abu Dhabi after the race weekend, and which also forms part of Pirelli’s preparations for 2023. It's understood that De Vries will be free by then to drive for AlphaTauri.

shares
comments
Solving for the future of race operations today
Previous article

Solving for the future of race operations today
Next article

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA United States GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

Steiner: Haas F1 protests seeking consistency from FIA stewards United States GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas F1 protests seeking consistency from FIA stewards

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is close to finalising an Accepted Breach Agreement regarding its cost cap procedural issue.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
14 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
17 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.