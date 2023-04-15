Domenicali: New F1 fans don’t mind Red Bull domination
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali insists that new fans of the sport are not being put off by Red Bull's domination of the early races of the 2023 season.
The Italian also says that it’s too early to make a judgement on how the year will unfold, and he expects to see stronger competition and “great surprises” before it ends.
Some observers have suggested that fans attracted in the 'Drive to Survive era' during recent competitive seasons may not enjoy seeing one team dominating the results.
However, Domenicali suggests that one team winning is more likely to be disappointing for longer-term followers of the sport.
"First of all, if a team is faster than the others, congratulations, they did a better job than the others,” Domenicali told a meeting of F1 investors when asked if the FIA should review the situation.
“It's the duty of FIA as the regulator to make sure that they check the compliance of the car with the regulations.
“If you look at the others, the other teams are very close, very, very close. I'm very confident that with the budget cap, the situation will evolve in the best way for the better competition.
“But on the other hand, there is one thing that is interesting to see, in the new markets, where the new audience is coming in, that is not a really important factor.
“It's more let's say for the avid fans that if you see a car that is dominant, that's creating a level of less interest. For the new markets, for the new fans that are coming to the business, this is not really very important.
“And for us, it's important because we want to make sure there is a great competition in the ecosystem.
“But I would say if I look today, in the markets where we are growing, this factor is not so relevant as you think. And this is, in a way, very interesting to share. But that's the truth.”
Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, and Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, on the grid
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Domenicali suggested that there’s time for the pecking order to change, citing the cost cap penalty that will continue to hit Red Bull's aero testing programme until October.
“For sure we see in the first three races Red Bull was very, very competitive,” he said. “I'm expecting the others to catch up.
“We need to wait and see the effect of the penalty that they had last year with the wind tunnel reduction. The championship is very long. And I think we're going to have good surprises before the end.”
Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei insisted that there is strong competition on track in 2023.
“The history of F1 is that there have been teams that had to run, Red Bull had a run, Mercedes had a long run,” he said.
“But you look behind that we're actually seeing more overtaking and more competition than ever.
“I think we can look statistically there has been more overtaking this year than in prior years. And I think you'll see more of that.
“So there is excitement on the track. And as Stefano rightly points out, it's three races, we'll see how the year goes.”
Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" at McLaren
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Vasseur: Ferrari has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"
Vasseur: Ferrari has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect" Vasseur: Ferrari has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"
Horner denies Russell's Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims
Horner denies Russell's Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims Horner denies Russell's Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.