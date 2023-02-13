Subscribe
Previous / Williams unveils FW45 F1 car ahead of Silverstone shakedown Next / Why F1's sustainable fuel challenge is a "different beast"
Formula 1 News

Domenicali: Andretti "not smart" to call F1 teams greedy

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says it was "not smart" of Michael Andretti to call current F1 teams greedy and questioned the American's aggressive lobbying for an entry on the grid.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Domenicali: Andretti "not smart" to call F1 teams greedy

Andretti, who runs several outfits in world motorsports including one of IndyCar's leading teams, has been working on an F1 bid for years and felt he finally had the missing ingredient to sway the sport by partnering with a top-level OEM in General Motors.

But most of F1's existing 10 teams - who have a say in any new team joining - are still hesitant to accept Andretti into the fold as an expansion team, as they would then have share prize money with an 11th team.

They also deem the current $200m dilution fund for new teams to be outdated and inadequate as F1's huge boom and its budget cap have now turned teams into valuable franchises.

With GM's support Andretti could well be positioned to deliver the added value that F1 craves, but it remains to be seen exactly how much the American manufacturer will be involved.

F1's cold shoulder has not gone down well with Andretti, who has publically criticised current teams for being "very greedy" and not looking out for what is best for the series.

It comes against a backdrop of F1 being perceived as elitist and not welcoming towards American involvement, despite expanding to three races in the country in 2023.

In an extended interview with Sky Sports's Martin Brundle, F1 CEO Domenicali states that F1 is not unwelcoming towards Andretti, but that his public criticism of current teams and his aggressive lobbying through the media and in the paddock was not smart.

PLUS: Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

"We are very welcome to have anyone that is bringing value to the racing. That is not a problem of not welcoming, because that has been a wrong wording," Domenicali says.

Michael Andretti

Michael Andretti

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

"Andretti was very vocal about the will to enter in Formula 1. In my view, [it was] not smart to say that the teams are greedy to protect themselves, but that's my opinion, but there are others that are much less vocal that they would like to come into F1.

"I've discussed that with them very openly. And I said to them that I would act in a different way."

Domenicali says that like any other prospective entrants, Andretti will have to follow due process as its bid is carefully examined.

"We will make sure together with the FIA that the process will be respected and if all the elements are there, they will be very welcome," he insisted.

"And we don't have to overreact because someone is pushing the system. I believe that what is more vital is to protect the growth of the sport and also the sustainability of the teams that have invested in F1 in the times where this was different.

"The value of that investment today, from a purely commercial point of view, is much more different than it was just a couple of years ago.

"So, I think that the process will be done seriously, in the right way. And no one can put [up] with the anxiety to take the right decision, because someone is shouting.

"It seems that there is a personal negative attack on Andretti. That is not the case, we need to be serious and professional in evaluating all the elements."

He explained F1 is looking for a sustainable, long-term commitment to avoid getting burned by manufacturers suddenly dropping out or privateer expansion teams like Caterham, Manor and HRT coming and going on unstable footing.

F1 is wary of being burned by teams joining and then pulling out, as happened with the 2010 influx

F1 is wary of being burned by teams joining and then pulling out, as happened with the 2010 influx

Photo by: Charles Coates/Motorsport Images

"If you're able to join the family of Formula 1 you need to be really strong in terms of a sustainable plan for the future," he added.

"What has been one of the problems of the past few years is that we had so many teams coming in and coming out. And we need to make sure that we protect that for the future for the best of the sport. And that's it.

Read Also:

When asked by Brundle what the process of joining looks like, Domenicali said: "The tender is not out yet. It will be out soon because we have to decide together.

"And this will be out very, very soon, I think at the beginning of March."

shares
comments

Related video

Williams unveils FW45 F1 car ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Why F1's sustainable fuel challenge is a "different beast"
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Perez pushed Red Bull "in a certain direction" on 2023 F1 car

Perez pushed Red Bull "in a certain direction" on 2023 F1 car

Formula 1

Perez pushed Red Bull "in a certain direction" on 2023 F1 car Perez pushed Red Bull "in a certain direction" on 2023 F1 car

Why the time was right for Ford's F1 return with Red Bull

Why the time was right for Ford's F1 return with Red Bull

Formula 1

Why the time was right for Ford's F1 return with Red Bull Why the time was right for Ford's F1 return with Red Bull

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Kirkwood admits he overdrove as an IndyCar rookie

Kirkwood admits he overdrove as an IndyCar rookie

IndyCar
The Thermal Club Testing February testing

Kirkwood admits he overdrove as an IndyCar rookie Kirkwood admits he overdrove as an IndyCar rookie

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Le Mans

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans

Formula 1

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans

Latest news

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023 Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

F1 Formula 1

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023 Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alfa Romeo launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.