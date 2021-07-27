Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’
Formula 1 News

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

By:

Formula 1's looming summer break will be the moment that Mercedes makes a final choice on whether it is Valtteri Bottas or George Russell that partners Lewis Hamilton in 2022.

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

It's a call that is hugely important to the two drivers involved, as it will define the nature of their F1 career – and the success they can achieve – over the next few years.

But it's also a decision whose ramifications are not just limited to the men in the cockpit, because it will impact other teams on the grid too.

On the one side are teams like Alfa Romeo who see it as an opportunity if someone with race-winning talent like Bottas is suddenly on the market as a free agent.

But equally the situation could pose a headache to Williams if it finds itself losing its star man Russell at the very moment when new F1 regulations offer it the chance to gun for a decent step forward in form for 2022.

If Russell is Mercedes bound, then finding someone as quick as the Briton, and who can take up the mantle as such a brilliant focal point, certainly does not sound so straightforward for a team that has finished last in the constructors' championship for the past three seasons.

Williams cannot offer many competitive guarantees right now because for all the impressive Saturdays that the team has managed with Russell this year, it still has yet to score an elusive championship point that it is so desperate for.

But rather than risk being left without any solid driving options if Russell is taken by Mercedes, the shape of the F1 driver market actually means its situation is not too bad – with a wealth of both young and experienced options on hand should it need to look elsewhere.

The first decision Williams will need to make will be whether or not to stick with Russell's teammate Nicholas Latifi, whose original two-year deal with the team comes to an end this season.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Latifi has yet to score any points for Williams, the valuable sponsorship that his Canadian backers bring him do have value at a time when F1 costs still remain very high.

Once the Latifi call is made, then the next most obvious point of interest for Williams will be whether or not engine partner Mercedes wants to replace Russell with another of its junior drivers.

There is growing chatter that Mercedes is pondering switching Formula E series leader Nyck de Vries from its works team in the all-electric championship to a seat with Williams.

De Vries, as a former F2 champion, is already a reserve driver for Mercedes in F1, and the German car manufacturer may feel that the 26-year-old still has the potential for a future in grand prix racing.

Speaking at last weekend's FE event in London, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was clear that he felt both de Vries and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne deserved opportunities in F1.

"Stoffel was thrown in a situation with McLaren that was difficult to handle back in the day," he said. "They both deserve to be Formula 1 and I would very much hope they can find their way back.

"I'm really happy having them as our drivers in Formula E, I couldn't wish for anybody else. But I would never be in the way of any driver if they were to have the possibility of driving in Formula 1."

Williams is not totally reliant on Mercedes filling the Russell vacancy, for there are plenty of other possibilities out there.

The team could take a look at its own young driver Dan Ticktum, who has been a member of the Williams driver academy since the end of 2019.

The Briton is widely regarded for his raw natural talent and strong personality, both of which have earned him headlines for both the right and wrong reasons during his career.

Dan Ticktum, Carlin, 3rd position

Dan Ticktum, Carlin, 3rd position

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

But having won races in F2 for the past two seasons, and currently lying fourth in the standings, Williams may feel that there is some merit to giving him a step up.

Equally, there are plenty of experienced options on hands too who would help give Williams the strong foundations needed to help guide it forward for the new rules.

Former Williams driver Nico Hulkenberg has not totally given up on an F1 future after producing some impressive performances for Racing Point as a super sub in 2020.

The German is a reserve for Aston Martin and Mercedes this season, so has been kept in the loop about the latest F1 team developments.

Then, Alpine reserve Daniil Kvyat still feels he has plenty to offer F1 after losing his seat at AlphaTauri at the end of last year.

The Russian enjoyed a strong finish to the 2020 campaign and his previous experiences at Red Bull and Ferrari would be invaluable for a Williams team in the rebuilding phase.

For Williams, the options are wide and varied – but there is little point in worrying about them until Mercedes has made its big call in the next few weeks.

shares
comments

Related video

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Previous article

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

28 min
2
Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

3 h
3
Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

51 min
4
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

1 d
5
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

1 d
Latest news
De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell
F1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

28m
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus
F1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

51m
F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
F1

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

2 h
Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round
F1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

2 h
Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
F1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

3 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
20 h

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat British GP Plus
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

Williams More
Williams
Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious British GP
Formula 1

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Trending Today

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
51m
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.