Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Formula E / London E-Prix I News

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

By:

Toto Wolff says Mercedes Formula E drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries both “deserve to be in Formula 1” amid links to a vacant Williams seat in 2022.

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

Alongside heavy speculation that George Russell will graduate from Williams to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion de Vries has been tipped as a potential replacement for Russell.

Fellow Mercedes F1 reserve driver Vandoorne has also entered the frame for the seat in a move that would see him reunite with new Williams CEO Jost Capito, with the pair known to get on well.

The duo overlapped at McLaren Racing in 2016 prior to Capito parting ways with the Woking squad amid former chairman Ron Dennis, who hired the German, being put on gardening leave.

After potential moves for de Vries and Vandoorne gathered traction on social media last week, Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff told Autosport he hoped “very much” for both drivers to find their way into F1.

Having attended the London E-Prix in which de Vries climbed from ninth to score second as Vandoorne moved up from 14th to seventh, Wolff said: "Both drivers have the talent and the work ethic and the intelligence to be in Formula 1.

“Both of them won the most important junior series [FIA Formula 2, formerly GP2 Series].

“Stoffel was thrown in a situation with McLaren that was difficult to handle back in the day.

“They both deserve to be Formula 1 and I would very much hope they can find their way back.”

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

When asked if Wolff would be willing to let the drivers go despite the potential damage it would have to his company’s Formula E effort, he replied: “I'm really happy having them as our drivers in Formula E, I couldn't wish for anybody else.

“But I would never be in the way of any driver if they were to have the possibility of driving in Formula 1.”

Commenting on the links to the Williams set, de Vries told Autosport: "I read that rumour too, and it was probably as much as a surprise to you as for me.

"I'm very happy with Mercedes and Formula E, and this is where I want to be succeeding.

“Whatever happens in the longer or mid-term future, I don't know.”

Vandoorne's F1 shot was dinted by finishing 16th for McLaren Racing across the 2016 and ’17 seasons when he was team-mates to Fernando Alonso.

The Belgian was in the frame to replace Hamilton for the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix when the seven-time world champion tested positive for COVID-19, with the drive eventually given to Russell.

Asked if Vandoorne reckoned he was owed a favour by Wolff and Mercedes for that occasion, he told Autosport: “I don’t think that way, to be honest.

“Formula 1, from my side, I've had I've had the opportunity to be there already.

“I've been there with McLaren, not in the best conditions, let's say.

“For me it's not like a must, it's not an obsession, like I have to be there.

“Things are on the up [at Williams] but it's not in the back of my mind.”

shares
comments

Related video

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

Previous article

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

10 h
2
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

8 h
3
MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

10 h
4
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

5 h
5
Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

1 h
Latest news
Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
FE

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

0m
London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
FE

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

29m
Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse
FE

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

1 h
London E-Prix: Dennis wins inaugural ExCeL race to join FE title fight
FE

London E-Prix: Dennis wins inaugural ExCeL race to join FE title fight

3 h
London E-Prix: Lynn prevails in British battle with Dennis for pole
FE

London E-Prix: Lynn prevails in British battle with Dennis for pole

7 h
More
Matt Kew
London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season London E-Prix I
Formula E

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse London E-Prix I
Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success London E-Prix I Plus
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Trending Today

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus
WEC WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse
Formula E Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

London E-Prix: Dennis wins inaugural ExCeL race to join FE title fight
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Dennis wins inaugural ExCeL race to join FE title fight

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula E Formula E

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Formula E Formula E

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse
Formula E Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

London E-Prix: Dennis wins inaugural ExCeL race to join FE title fight
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Dennis wins inaugural ExCeL race to join FE title fight

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.