Skip to main content
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

The challenges facing Aston Martin ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
The challenges facing Aston Martin ahead of F1 2026

Cadillac reveals two-sided livery for its maiden F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac reveals two-sided livery for its maiden F1 season

The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Aprilia sees itself in Ducati’s “slipstream” after Sepang MotoGP test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Aprilia sees itself in Ducati’s “slipstream” after Sepang MotoGP test

The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow

Audi F1 boss Binotto on biggest ever jobs list for new season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 boss Binotto on biggest ever jobs list for new season

How the MotoGP 2026 season launch event unfolded

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
How the MotoGP 2026 season launch event unfolded

Antonelli: Younger drivers should benefit from F1 regulation change

Formula 1
Formula 1
Antonelli: Younger drivers should benefit from F1 regulation change
Formula 1

Cadillac reveals two-sided livery for its maiden F1 season

Cadillac’s first F1 car will be black on one side, white on the other

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac F1 livery

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Cadillac unveiled its first Formula 1 car livery ever in an advertisement which aired during the NFL's Super Bowl.

The American brand's Ferrari-powered challenger, whose name is yet to be disclosed, will sport a two-sided livery; its left side will be a grayish white, while its right flank will be black.

 

The design is reminiscent of BAR's livery in the 1999 season, which featured red and white on the left side with blue and yellow on the right side to accommodate different sponsors.

Few partners can be seen on this livery thus far. On the sidepods, TWG is the team's owner, and the IFS logo on the rear wing endplates refers to a Swedish software company. The bargeboards feature American bourbon whiskey brand Jim Beam as well as Mexican telecommunications company Claro, a longtime backer of Sergio Perez. Sister brand Telcel, also linked to the 36-year-old, has a discreet presence in front of the cockpit. Clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger is among several logos featuring on the nosecone.

“This livery represents far more than a paint scheme; it represents who we are and what we bring to Formula 1,’’ CEO Dan Towriss said. “Every detail is intentional: bold, modern, and unmistakably American, while respecting the heritage and precision that define this sport.

Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac F1 livery

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

“Choosing to reveal our first race livery during the Super Bowl and in the heart of Times Square is a way to introduce our identity to the world at the intersection of performance, culture, and entertainment, and to connect with fans in places far beyond the paddock.”

Both Perez and team-mate Valtteri Bottas are returning to the grid this season after spending the 2025 campaign on the sidelines. They have won a combined 16 grands prix, taking 23 pole positions for a whopping 106 podiums – with the Finn scoring the lion's share of all these during a five-season spell at a dominant Mercedes outfit.

Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 launch

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 launch

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac launch, in photos
Cadillac F1 launch

Cadillac launch, in photos
Formula 1
23
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026
Next article The challenges facing Aston Martin ahead of F1 2026

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

Komatsu: "Nobody's satisfied" with Ocon's F1 2025 - but not all his fault

Formula 1
Formula 1
Haas launch
Komatsu: "Nobody's satisfied" with Ocon's F1 2025 - but not all his fault

Williams launches 2026 F1 car livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launches 2026 F1 car livery

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Plus
WEC
Plus
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
More from
Cadillac

The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow

Where Cadillac has taken risks with its first-ever F1 car

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Where Cadillac has taken risks with its first-ever F1 car

Daytona 24, Hour 6: Porsche Penske leads over JDC-Miller

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Daytona 24, Hour 6: Porsche Penske leads over JDC-Miller

Latest news

The challenges facing Aston Martin ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
The challenges facing Aston Martin ahead of F1 2026

Cadillac reveals two-sided livery for its maiden F1 season

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Cadillac reveals two-sided livery for its maiden F1 season

The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Aprilia sees itself in Ducati’s “slipstream” after Sepang MotoGP test

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Aprilia sees itself in Ducati’s “slipstream” after Sepang MotoGP test

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus

The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
By Jennifer Frisinger
The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow

Unpacking Norris's "chaos" theory over F1 2026 rules

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Unpacking Norris's "chaos" theory over F1 2026 rules

Failure as a life lesson: The 'painful' change Williams F1 is embracing

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch
By Stuart Codling
Failure as a life lesson: The 'painful' change Williams F1 is embracing

Why rumours surrounding Horner's return to F1 demonstrate fundamental truths

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Why rumours surrounding Horner's return to F1 demonstrate fundamental truths
View more