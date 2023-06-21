Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Button crowns Verstappen as Perez F1 "inconsistency" bites

Jenson Button has ruled that Sergio Perez cannot catch Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 title race with the 2023 crown “definitely” going the way of the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Perez has endured a poor run of form since taking pole position at the Miami Grand Prix in May. After losing out to Verstappen in that race, despite the championship leader having started ninth, the Mexican has failed to reach Q3 in consecutive races

These struggles have also continued on race days, with Perez only the seventh-highest scorer across Monaco, Spain and Canada, registering less than one-third of his team-mate’s tally.  

“When Max sees his team-mate have a tough weekend, it just helps his confidence,” said Button when asked by Autosport about Perez’s current predicament.  

“And three weekends – there’s no catching Max now, he’s gone, and the championship is definitely his. 

“What happens to Checo? Hopefully, he bounces back. We all want people to take it to Max, we want to see good racing from Checo.  

“He’s really quick, it’s just the inconsistency that definitely hurts him.” 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 following the recent Canadian Grand Prix, 2009 champion Button conceded that he had “expected more” from Perez, with the Red Bull driver progressing from 12th to sixth only by virtue of a clever pit strategy, and not through overtaking

Asked by Autosport about how much danger Perez faces about losing his seat at Red Bull, which has not been afraid of dropping underperforming drivers in the past, Button said: “I don’t think he is for this year. 

“But, at the end of this year, who knows? Who would you put in there? It’s a tricky one. 

“Obviously, they have Daniel Ricciardo there as an ambassador, but I don’t know if they’re willing to put him in that seat. 

“Do they take someone from AlphaTauri, and if so, who would it be? De Vries hasn’t really been as competitive as they thought and would you put Tsunoda in the A-team?  

“It’s a tricky one for them, but I’ve got to feel for Checo. Three races on the bounce he’s been below par and that’s tough.” 

