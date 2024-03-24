All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

"Brutal" F1 Australian GP double DNF leaves Wolff struggling to see positives

Toto Wolff said "on one side, I want to punch myself on the nose" after his Mercedes F1 team endured a "very brutal" double retirement in the Australian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

Lewis Hamilton parked up with a power unit failure, the cause of which is yet to be determined, on lap 15 of a race won by Carlos Sainz after Max Verstappen retired with an early brake fire.

Meanwhile, George Russell wiped out two laps from the flag - believing his car to be unsettled by Fernando Alonso immediately ahead. The Spaniard was eventually penalised by 20 seconds for changing his driving style and slowing, which led to Russell rapidly closing into his dirty air.

This came on top of Hamilton chasing dramatic set-up changes to tame handling instability after he and Russell ran off track in practice. Plus, Hamilton was eliminated in Q2. The pair eventually lined up on the grid in seventh and 11th.

Given the Melbourne display during which Mercedes “massively lacked pace”, Wolff reckoned he wanted to ‘punch himself on the nose’.

The Mercedes motorsport boss said: “There were times in the race where we massively lacked pace. And then there were times at the end when you compare like for like, we were doing OK. Still not where we want to be.

“But you could see in the second stint, Fernando on the medium [tyre], we couldn't come anywhere close. The lap times looked like a second off the McLaren's.

“Then suddenly the last [stint], when we went for it, not worrying too much, the lap times were competitive. Not [a match for] Sainz. But it was much better.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Wolff also cited Mercedes, which had initially occupied first and second in last year’s Australian GP, having fallen behind early 2023 struggler McLaren and Ferrari.

The Austrian continued: “So clearly, we started the season in the belief that this car is better than it was last year.

“Then you look at last year and look at these guys - Leclerc crashed out and Sainz was fourth and got relegated to outside of the top 10 because of a penalty. [Now], they are 40s ahead of us.

“So, obviously on one side, I want to punch myself on the nose. But on the other side, it is also a testimony of that when you get things right, you can turn it around pretty quickly and you just got to continue to believe.

“But at the moment it is very, a very tough time.”

Read Also:

Summarising the weekend, Wolff reckoned it was hard to immediately see any light at the end of the tunnel: “Tough to take. Super tough.

“I would be lying if I would say at any moment, I feel positive about the situation and optimistic.

“But you just need to overcome the negative thoughts and say we will turn this around.

“But today it feels very, very, very brutal.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sauber F1 team fined €5000 after pitstop woes continue in Australia
Next article Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Wolff: Mercedes hasn’t "swallowed a dumb pill" since F1 2021

Wolff: Mercedes hasn’t "swallowed a dumb pill" since F1 2021

Formula 1
Australian GP
Wolff: Mercedes hasn’t "swallowed a dumb pill" since F1 2021
Alonso penalised for driving action in Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso penalised for driving action in Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso penalised for driving action in Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had
Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP

Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Latest news

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe