Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes
Formula 1 News

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

McLaren boss Zak Brown has thrown his support behind plans to keep the DRS in Formula 1 next year, despite new regulations coming into play.

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

All-new car rules will be introduced in the sport in 2022, the goal being to have closer racing and increase overtaking through simpler aerodynamics revolving around ground effect.

Although the DRS didn't feature on the full-scale model of a 2022 car revealed last month at Silverstone, F1 bosses have decided to retain it at least for one season, even though the plan is to eradicate it in the future.

Despite being optimistic that the new regulations will have the desired effect on racing, Brown believes the decision to keep the DRS is a "good idea" in case the cars don't handle as expected once they hit the track and start racing.

"I think from everything everyone has told me, both within my team and others, everyone thinks it [the new rules] will work," said Brown. "But I think until you get it on track, you don't know.

"So I think to keep DRS initially is a good idea, and then I think, much like the sprint race, let's get these race cars on the track and figure out: Has it worked exactly as prescribed? Do they need modification? Do they need DRS? Do we need it for a less or shorter period of time?

"Because I think just like the sprint race, all we're working through is data and drawings and visuals, and until we see it on the track, we don't know.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Everyone thinks conceptually, what has been designed should work. But we won't know until we get it on the track," he added.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff acknowledges that the DRS might become irrelevant thanks to the new regulations, but believes it has contributed to making the show much better for the fans.

"I think the DRS was implemented because the cars were so efficient in terms of downforce, and so equal in terms of performance that you weren't really able to follow them," Wolff said.

"The DRS effect is actually something that is not now quite understood.

"I think it's an aerodynamic device, which I find quite attractive to the sport. But if you can follow easier in the future, it may make DRS obsolete. Today, it's a fantastic part of the show."

shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes

Previous article

Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

23 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

5 h
3
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

26 min
4
Formula E

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

30 min
5
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

1 d
Latest news
Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
F1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

26m
Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes
F1

Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes

3 h
How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
F1

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

4 h
Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1
F1

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1

6 h
Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
F1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

23 h
Latest videos
The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next 06:30
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Alpine confident of avoiding grid penalties for F1 exhaust usage
Formula 1

Alpine confident of avoiding grid penalties for F1 exhaust usage

Schumacher ruled out of Monaco GP qualifying after practice crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Schumacher ruled out of Monaco GP qualifying after practice crash

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

McLaren More
McLaren
Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren in F1
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren in F1

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Plus
Formula E Formula E

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Following the death of founder Colin Chapman, Team Lotus briefly revived before sliding towards oblivion – but what a glorious time this was, inducting Ayrton Senna into the pantheon of grand prix winners. DAMIEN SMITH describes the legendary team’s final seasons

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2021
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Plus

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as PAT SYMONDS explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower Plus

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021

Latest news

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda had to "calm down" after early F1 crashes

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.