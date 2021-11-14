Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez: ‘Not much risk worth taking’ in F1 sprint races Next / Falling temperatures prompted Sainz's F1 sprint soft tyre "gamble"
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Bottas: F1 Sprint shows Mercedes can have "great result" despite setbacks

By:

Valtteri Bottas believes Mercedes’ performance in Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint race proves it can still have “a great result” at the Brazilian Grand Prix, despite its setbacks this weekend.

Bottas: F1 Sprint shows Mercedes can have "great result" despite setbacks

Bottas scored his second sprint race win of the season on Saturday at Interlagos, leading all 24 laps following a Turn 1 pass on pole-sitter Max Verstappen on the opening lap.

The result came as a boost to Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton was excluded from qualifying due to a technical infringement on his DRS, leaving him at the back of the grid.

But Hamilton was able to fight his way back through to fifth place in the sprint race, meaning he will start the Brazilian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid after serving a penalty for an engine change.

Bottas’s win ensured Verstappen’s championship lead over Hamilton only grew by two points instead of the maximum three for victory, and helped creep Mercedes’ advantage in the constructors’ championship up to two points.

“It was a good one, everything went as planned,” Bottas said of his sprint race performance.

“We opted to start with the soft tyre because we thought the best chance to get the lead was the race start, even with a bit of a risk that the end of the race could be tricky.

“But it worked perfectly. It wasn’t easy at the end. The tyres started to be pretty finished, but I just tried to avoid mistakes and tried to keep the focus.

“Today was a good day. And I am also pleased that Lewis could get up to fifth place, so that gives him plenty of opportunities for tomorrow.

“That means we can still, even with the issues of this weekend, have a great result tomorrow.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Bottas managed to open up a two-second lead in the opening stages of the sprint race, but was gradually reeled in by Verstappen, who was within one second and got DRS with 10 laps to go.

Bottas upped his pace towards the end and crossed the line 1.1 seconds clear of Verstappen, but noted after taking the chequered flag that his tyres did not have much life left.

“I was really fully focusing on trying to do the fastest stint I can, and that means management with the soft tyre,” Bottas said.

“Especially in the beginning, I was obviously trying to create a gap but not to kill the tyres immediately.

“[In] that middle part of that race really, [I] just tried to optimise the pace and that included quite a bit of management with the soft tyre, especially in certain parts of the track.

“Towards the end, I was trying to squeeze out every single bit I had left of the tyres.”

shares
comments

Related video

Perez: ‘Not much risk worth taking’ in F1 sprint races
Previous article

Perez: ‘Not much risk worth taking’ in F1 sprint races
Next article

Falling temperatures prompted Sainz's F1 sprint soft tyre "gamble"

Falling temperatures prompted Sainz's F1 sprint soft tyre "gamble"
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Perez: ‘Not much risk worth taking’ in F1 sprint races Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Perez: ‘Not much risk worth taking’ in F1 sprint races

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil F1 quali DQ Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil F1 quali DQ

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much

Bottas admits he could have done a "better job" in F1 Mexican GP start
Formula 1

Bottas admits he could have done a "better job" in F1 Mexican GP start

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

Latest news

Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification

Falling temperatures prompted Sainz's F1 sprint soft tyre "gamble"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Falling temperatures prompted Sainz's F1 sprint soft tyre "gamble"

Bottas: F1 Sprint shows Mercedes can have "great result" despite setbacks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: F1 Sprint shows Mercedes can have "great result" despite setbacks

Perez: ‘Not much risk worth taking’ in F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: ‘Not much risk worth taking’ in F1 sprint races

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
19 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.