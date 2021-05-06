Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin Next / Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Bottas dismisses "bullshit" F1 mid-season dropping suggestion

By:

Valtteri Bottas hit back at a suggestion Mercedes could replace him midway through the 2021 Formula 1 season, calling it “bullshit” and saying “only one team does that”.

Bottas dismisses "bullshit" F1 mid-season dropping suggestion

Bottas has failed to beat Lewis Hamilton in any of the first three races of the season, leaving him 37 points behind his Mercedes team-mate in the standings.

The Finn’s current contract expires at the end of the season, with his future being a regular talking point, particularly amid the rise of Mercedes junior George Russell and his stand-in performance for the team last year in Sakhir.

But Bottas hit back at a recent report in the UK press suggesting he could be replaced mid-season, saying that only one team takes such action in a subtle dig at Red Bull, which has made mid-season driver changes twice in recent years.

“I know that I am not going to be replaced in the middle of the season,” Bottas said.

“As a team we do not do that. I have a contract for this year, and I think there is only one team that does that kind of thing in F1 and we are not that.

“So no pressure from my side, as I know how things are.

“There is always bullshit around but that is part of the sport.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Bottas has helped Mercedes win the constructors’ championship in each of his four seasons with the team to date, and finished as runner-up in the standings the past two years.

Mercedes finds itself facing a sterner test in the teams’ title race in 2021 after being caught up by Red Bull for outright performance, with both sides anticipating a season-long battle.

Read Also:

Asked if the close battle between the two teams would give him the opportunity to show his value to Mercedes, Bottas agreed that it could help.

“I think if we were a clear step ahead and the gap between the drivers could be big, you could still do good results,” Bottas said.

“But this year obviously. it is really clear, if you are lacking a bit of pace you can easily drop one or two places.

“I think that is how it should be. So if I aim to do my job as well as I can, hopefully it would be very visible and the talking will stop pretty quickly.

“So I agree that it is a good thing.”

Bottas finished third in both Bahrain and Portugal, but failed to finish at Imola after a crash with Williams driver Russell while fighting over ninth place.

Despite the points gap to Hamilton already opening up, Bottas remained relaxed about his chances of taking the fight to his team-mate in the title race.

“There are still 20 races to go which is a huge amount of points, and I am definitely not giving up on the goal for this year,” Bottas said.

“I believe that hard work pays off, so I will keep working hard and keep believing. I know that the results will come and it will pay off.”

shares
comments

Related video

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

Previous article

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

Next article

Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits

Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

38m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel Monaco GP
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.