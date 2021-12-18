Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
Formula 1 News

Binotto will discuss F1 future with Sainz over winter after "great year"

By:

Mattia Binotto plans to talk with Carlos Sainz Jr over the winter about his Ferrari future after a “great” first Formula 1 season with the team in 2021.

Binotto will discuss F1 future with Sainz over winter after "great year"

Sainz replaced Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari on a two-year deal for this season, and enjoyed his strongest F1 campaign to date, scoring four podiums en route to fifth place in the drivers’ championship.

Sainz managed to outscore Charles Leclerc in their first year as team-mates, helping Ferrari to secure third place in the constructors’ championship ahead of his former team McLaren.

The Spaniard capped off his season with a third place finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He said after the race that he “couldn’t ask for more” to round out his first year with Ferrari.

Ferrari team principal Binotto was jokingly asked after the race if now was the best time to renew Sainz’s contract, despite it having a year still to run.

But he said they would chat about future plans over the winter when reviewing his season.

“I think Carlos did a great year,” Binotto said.

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #7 Carlos Sainz Jr

“When we signed a year ago, we said that winter time, so this is winter time, [is] the right moment to sit down and have a review of the season. That is something we will certainly do during the winter.

“There will be certainly a review altogether, and of the season itself, and we’ll start discussing what can be our future.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Binotto felt impressed by how Sainz had performed considering it was his first season with Ferrari, and repeated his belief that he formed the best line-up on the F1 grid alongside Leclerc.

Read Also:

“When we signed with Carlos, the objective was to have two good drivers that were good racers, consistent and capable of scoring points for the team,” Binotto said.

“I think it’s what we got this season. So I’m very proud of both of them. I think as I often said, we’ve got the best line-up in Formula 1, and I’m pretty happy with what Carlos did this season.

“Being his very first season with Ferrari, it was not straightforward and obvious.

"We signed with him because we said he is a good racer, consistent, always scoring good points. But I think he’s as well a good learner.

“During the season, he has improved, and I think that the end of the season is his best part of the entire season.”

shares
comments

Related video

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
Previous article

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mohammed ben Sulayem elected new FIA president
General

Mohammed ben Sulayem elected new FIA president

Seidl: "Important" McLaren got to grips with Mercedes PU ahead of new F1 regs
Formula 1

Seidl: "Important" McLaren got to grips with Mercedes PU ahead of new F1 regs

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Plus
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Carlos Sainz Jr More
Carlos Sainz Jr
Sainz "couldn’t have asked for more" in first F1 season with Ferrari Post Season Testing
Formula 1

Sainz "couldn’t have asked for more" in first F1 season with Ferrari

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus
Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"

Ferrari will take "serenity" into winter after hitting top three target
Formula 1

Ferrari will take "serenity" into winter after hitting top three target

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus
Formula 1

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

Latest news

Binotto will discuss F1 future with Sainz over winter after "great year"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto will discuss F1 future with Sainz over winter after "great year"

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus
DTM DTM

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Why Mercedes chose not to pursue its Abu Dhabi F1 appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose not to pursue its Abu Dhabi F1 appeal

Verstappen tops Autosport's F1 team boss rankings for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen tops Autosport's F1 team boss rankings for 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
1 h
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Plus

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Plus

10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Autosport presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Why the FIA must not bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Plus

Why the FIA must not bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Plus

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved Plus

The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Plus

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

As the 2021 Formula 1 season reached its dramatic climax and the destiny of the world championship was decided, several drivers put in superb performances at the reprofiled Yas Marina Circuit, while others ended their campaigns with a mere whimper

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.