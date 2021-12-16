Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Top 50 Drivers of 2021
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2021

Main
Previous / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #6 Charles Leclerc Next / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #8 Kyle Larson
General Special feature

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #7 Carlos Sainz Jr

By:

5th in Formula 1 World Championship

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #7 Carlos Sainz Jr

A fine first year in red, where he managed the switch to a new team better than any of the other four drivers who made new homes in 2021.

He was shaded in qualifying by Charles Leclerc – no shame in that – but his performances against the clock got better as the year went on.

Of the two, he also at times displayed superior tyre management, something Ferrari really struggled with on occasions.

Front-row start and leading in Russia was the highlight, but also bagged four podium results and scored a sprint race medal in Brazil, which came after he spotted falling grid temperatures and so opted for soft tyres, which helped him beat a Red Bull.

Autosport says:

Carlos Sainz Jr’s start to his Ferrari career has been excellent.

Not only did he secure four podiums in a season where the Scuderia remained well out of victory contention, one aided by Sebastian Vettel’s Hungary DQ, but he pushed team-mate Charles Leclerc closer than many were expecting and helped the team edge out his former squad – McLaren – for third place in the constructors’ championship.

Being a Ferrari driver is a different prospect to racing for any other team. There’s intense scrutiny and expectations like no other, with a nation cheering on. But Ferrari insiders suggest Sainz has taken all of this in his stride – that he’s level-headed and mature and unlikely to change even if the team can get back to winning ways and challenging for championships come 2022 and beyond.

Sainz impressed with the way he adapted to his new surroundings

Sainz impressed with the way he adapted to his new surroundings

Photo by: Motorsport Images

A key reason for this is Sainz’s career progression so far. Adding in Ferrari, he’s raced for nearly half the teams on the grid and was highly-rated enough by another, Red Bull, that it backed him all the way into the championship. But that squad-swapping became a key strength for Sainz in 2021, when he (along with Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez) had to join a team and forge bonds there in the middle of a pandemic - the carryover car rules handing his team-mate an early advantage with only three days of testing available in his new car before the first race.

Sainz didn’t hesitate. He got himself a place to live in Maranello and ensured he had a strong working relationship with his engineers – including Riccardo Adami, Vettel’s former race engineer – before January was over. He did enjoy Ferrari being able to run a 2018 car to help him get up to speed with its procedures, where other drivers at new teams did not, but exploiting opportunities is a handy knack.

There were tough moments – such as his run of crashes from his qualifying shunt at Budapest to the big FP3 accidents at Zandvoort and Monza, which he moved on from by refining his weekend development process. That meant taking more steps and not trying to be too fast, too soon.

PLUS: How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

It paid off with his starring Sochi role, while his overtaking in Turkey following his engine-change penalty was impressive. Ferrari is very much stronger with Sainz in its ranks.

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #6 Charles Leclerc
Previous article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #6 Charles Leclerc
Next article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #8 Kyle Larson

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #8 Kyle Larson
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved Abu Dhabi GP Plus
Formula 1

The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Abu Dhabi GP Plus
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Abu Dhabi GP Plus
Formula 1

How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Carlos Sainz Jr More
Carlos Sainz Jr
Sainz "couldn’t have asked for more" in first F1 season with Ferrari Post Season Testing
Formula 1

Sainz "couldn’t have asked for more" in first F1 season with Ferrari

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus
Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

Latest news

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
General General

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts
General General

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus
General General

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more
General General

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.