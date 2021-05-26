Tickets Subscribe
Previous / McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo Next / What does the UK government's international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium

By:

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto has praised the way that Charles Leclerc stayed at the Monaco Grand Prix and then cheered on Carlos Sainz Jr's podium finish.

Leclerc endured a hugely disappointing Monaco race day, when a driveshaft hub failure on his way to the grid meant he could not take up his pole position slot.

But, rather than use the difficult situation as an excuse to leave early, Leclerc stayed with Ferrari to watch the race – and even joined the outfit at the podium to help celebrate team-mate Sainz’s runner-up spot behind Max Verstappen.

PLUS: The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

Binotto thought that Leclerc’s behaviour was significant in showing how strong the team spirit was in Maranello after a difficult 2020 campaign.

“I think very positive is Charles being under the podium,” said Binotto. “I think it was him showing that he was there to celebrate with Carlos, and celebrating with the team as well.

“I think that's very positive, because he's showing the team spirit we've got at the moment. We all believe in our project, and we are all convinced that in the future we will become stronger and stronger.”

Despite a weekend where Ferrari missed a huge opportunity with Leclerc not able to start, the team said there was plenty of reason to feel upbeat about how things turned out in Monte Carlo.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Binotto added: “I think there is overall a lot of positives from the weekend, our first performance of the car here in Monaco.

“The car was performing well since Thursday, in all sessions, and I think that's certainly positive considering where we were in the past.

“It shows that the car and the team is developing in the right direction. It is also very positive for Carlos, his first podium with Ferrari.

“Carlos is doing very well since the start of the season, integrating with the team, getting the confidence with the car, and I think he really deserves his first podium with us. I'm pretty sure it will not be the last one, and he will get more in the future.”

Sainz’s runner-up spot in Monaco was his first Ferrari podium, and only his third in F1.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. , Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

