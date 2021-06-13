Best F1 and motorsport gifts for father's day - books, DVDs and more

Whether they are a fan of Formula 1, the Le Mans 24 Hours, MotoGP or any other form of motorsport, there's always a plethora of items to choose from.

Autosport has put together a selection of some of the best items in 2021 to make finding that perfect motorsport gift easier.

F1 2010-19 season reviews

RRP £89.99 (DVD)

Website: dukevideo.com

Relive all the thrills and spills from the last decade with F1’s 2010-19 season reviews, featuring all the best bits of each race from every season as well as exclusive footage courtesy of FOM.

Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull dominated at the start of the decade before Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton ended it very much on top, via all the highs and lows of 10 years in the championship.

If the 2010-19 reviews are already a part of their collection or they fancy something a bit more retro, there are offerings from the 90s, 80s or even 70s instead.

Formula 1: Car by Car 1990-99

RRP £50

Website: evropublishing.com

The latest F1 car by car book from author Peter Higham is a comprehensive look at every team that competed during the 1990s and follows up on previous instalments from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Whether you want to know the ins and outs of the infamous Andrea Moda outfit or the car changes that allowed McLaren to dominate both at the start and end of the decade, this book covers all squads in good detail as well as offering an overview of each season in general.

Perfect for those who have the previous instalments or who grew up watching F1 in this era.

Scalextric triple pack - 1976 British GP

RRP £129.99

Website: uk.scalextric.com

The 1976 Formula 1 World Championship will be forever known to motorsport fans as the season when Niki Lauda escaped death after his fiery crash at the Nordschleife, and just missed out on the title to Brit James Hunt in appalling conditions at the final race of the year in Japan.

Courtesy of Scalextric, models of Lauda’s Ferrari 312T2, Hunt’s McLaren M23 as well as Jody Scheckter’s six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 from that year's British Grand Prix have been released in 2021.

Perfect for any Scalextric enthusiast to either race or just display as models. What’s not to love?

Le Mans ’66

RRP £9.99 (Blu-ray)

Website: 20thcenturystudios.com



Following Senna and Rush appearing on the big screen, Le Mans '66 - also known as Ford v Ferrari outside Europe - is the latest Hollywood blockbuster based around motorsport.

It tells the story of Ford’s attempts to beat Ferrari at the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours with the now iconic GT40, as viewers follow Ken Miles (Christian Bale) and Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) as they try and win against the odds and establish a legacy that is revered to this day.

Autosport magazine/Plus subscription

Website: autosportmedia.com

For more than 70 years Autosport has been the authority on motorsport, having covered the very first Formula 1 World Championship race in 1950 at Silverstone and every event since.

Coupled with coverage on the World Endurance Championship, World Rally Championship, IndyCar, MotoGP and more, Autosport is the place to come for motorsport coverage and insight.

Subscribe today and enjoy your first six issues for £6 or pay £11.99 a month and as well as receiving every copy of the magazine you’ll get instant access to Plus content on autosport.com.

MotoGP 21

RRP £49.99

Website: motogpvideogame.com

Feel the rush on two wheels with the latest MotoGP video game, featuring all the riders and teams from the 2021 season in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. Take your favourite rider to glory, or create your own team and guide them from the bottom rung of the ladder to the premier class via some of the world’s greatest circuits. Enjoy the Algarve International Circuit for the first time, and choose between two racing calendars - one that follows the 2021 track roster or what might have been pre-COVID-19.

Available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Mr Le Mans: Tom Kristensen

RRP £40

Website: evropublishing.com



When it comes to Le Mans 24 Hour victories, Tom Kristensen is in a league of his own with nine wins at the Circuit de la Sarthe between 1997 and 2013.

In the Dane’s memoirs he talks about his exploits at the famous endurance event, including behind-the-scenes accounts as well as the highs and lows in his motorsport and personal life. Ideal for any fan of 'The 24'.

LEGO Porsche 911

RRP £119.99

Website: lego.com

LEGO is for everyone, whether you’re five or 85. Released earlier this year, this 911, which can be configured as either Targa or Turbo, is a fitting miniaturised tribute to the iconic sportscar. Measuring 35cm in length and consisting of nearly 1500 individual pieces, it's sure to keep anyone preoccupied for a number of hours.

Murray Walker: Unless I’m Very Much Mistaken

RRP £14.99

Website harpercollins.co.uk

To many, Murray Walker was the voice of F1, and the obituaries published after his death earlier this year gave the chance to reflect on his legacy. But for an insight into his remarkable life, there’s no better read than his autobiography, originally published in 2003.

From following in his father’s footsteps and racing bikes, to fighting in the Second World War and eventually becoming a broadcaster, it’s an extraordinary tale of a life well lived and a must-read for any motorsport fan.

Website: t-car.motorsporttickets.com

Motorsport Tickets is your go-to place for access to dozens of motorsport events around the world.

With COVID-19 restrictions (hopefully) lifting and venues opening their doors to fans, it could finally be time to buy a ticket for your loved one. Whether tickets to the F1 British Grand Prix in July, MotoGP's double-header in Austria or even access to Goodwood's events, there's something for everyone.

