Ben Hunt: Inside Newey's Aston Martin grand reveal

For as long as I can remember, I cannot recall a time when a Formula 1 team held such a grand press conference to welcome a new technical chief.

As I drove to Aston Martin's brand new factory at Silverstone, the mind wandered to how Real Madrid typically welcomes its latest Galacticos with fanfare. The player, usually a new world-record signing, is habitually unveiled on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in front of the fans dressed in full kit.

This announcement of Adrian Newey as Aston Martin's new "Managing Technical Partner" had all the hallmarks of a similar showpiece. And I have to say I was a little disappointed that Newey was not given a ball to perform some keepy-uppies on manicured lawn in front of the main reception.

Joking aside, this was more than just a press conference. This was a live televised event, designed for maximum impact.

The media were ushered into position some 20 minutes before the 11am kick off. Taking our white, frilly seats either side of an aisle, with those places at the front reserved for dignitaries of the Aston family, there was a distinct feeling this was more like a wedding than a press conference.

On one side of the aisle sat the old team of Martin Whitmarsh, the outgoing CEO of Aston's Performance and Technologies. His replacement Andy Cowell, who starts his role next month, sat on the other, along with the team's drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as well as Newey's wife, Amanda.

The turnout for the press conference counted all of Aston's star names Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

There was no wedding car. Instead, the team's majority owner and executive chairman Lawrence Stroll arrived by helicopter, which parked on the aforementioned lawn. He was collected by a white golf kart that whisked him into building.

When he was called to the stage, he entered the room and high-fived one of the guests. Dressed in a navy and white pinstripe suit, he walked in to some loud music and perched himself onto the seat on stage, looking slightly uncomfortable, suit jacket still done up tight.

He spoke to confirm the news, interestingly calling Newey a shareholder before revealing his full title of technical partner. He added that Newey's arrival was the "most exciting news in Aston Martin's history and most exciting in F1".

Newey was welcomed on stage and the two were asked where they had first met to discuss the idea of the 65-year-old arriving from Red Bull. Interestingly, it emerged they had tentatively discussed it while sweating it out in a hotel gym in the Middle East around three years ago.

There were a few polite laughs. Newey was asked if he would have an impact on the team's 2025 F1 car. "I don't know until I start!" he said with a chuckle, while his wife turned to Alonso and giggled.

As would be appropriate for any wedding, there was an attempt not to speak about any ex-partners. Newey started off by referring to Red Bull as "the other team", before he finally mentioned them full out. Realising his mistake, he quickly corrected himself saying "but we are not here to talk about Red Bull".

What followed was a series of nice answers to questions about his move to Aston. He said he the move was born out of a desire to have a new challenge.

Newey will become Stroll's final jigsaw piece when he joins in 2025 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

There was a slight dig at McLaren's MTC factory, a building that Newey loathed working in, saying the sprawling Aston Martin campus made for a "positive environment" before adding: "I have seen some new buildings that have not fulfilled that". Again, he stopped short of mentioning McLaren's name for this was Aston Martin's day.

For Stroll Sr, Newey's arrival marks the final piece in his F1 jigsaw. He now has assembled the most expensive technical department in the pit lane and issued them with the tools to deliver his dream of winning the world title.

Yes, the money is considerable. Newey's salary is believed to be between $25m and $30m a year, but worth every penny should Newey deliver his aspirations. Stroll even described his signing as a bargain.

He was left feeling pleased with his latest acquisition as they posed for photos together; tentatively described as "wedding photos" by those photographers seeking to take the shot.

For us there, there was a feeling that this partnership could be so potent and successful. But this is only the start; one just wonders if it will remain a story of living happily ever after.