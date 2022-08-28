Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton: Mercedes can only "laugh off" F1 car struggles at this point Next / Alonso "cautious" over second row start at Spa after Canada mistakes
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023

Formula 1 will return to Spa-Francorchamps in 2023 after agreeing a one-year contract extension with the Belgian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023

With Belgium's current deal running out and several new races joining the fray, Spa was one of several traditional venues under threat of dropping off a capacity 24-race 2023 calendar, which was conceived with room for just eight European races.

But uncertainty over Formula 1's return to South Africa and China has changed the picture in recent weeks, leaving promotor Spa Grand Prix hopeful an agreement could be found with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and his team.

On the weekend of what could have been Spa's last F1 race for the foreseeable future, both parties thrashed out a fresh one-year contract extension that will keep the popular circuit on the calendar in 2023.

A date was not announced but with Spa being a late addition to 2023 after being absent from previous concept calendars, it will likely cede its traditional end-of-summer spot and could now host the Belgian Grand Prix in July.

"Formula 1 can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together. Further details on the 2023 calendar will be announced in due course," F1's statement read.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spa's bid to earn a contract renewal included a concerted effort by the organisers to overhaul the circuit's ageing facilities and improve its historically poor traffic management. Spa Grand Prix has also pulled out all the stops to enhance the off-track entertainment at F1's request.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports F1: “We have to congratulate the job [the organisers] did. You’ve seen the investment they did.

"You see the number of people that are coming here. Incredible crowd, incredible attention to the people, and this is great I think for the sport.

“We always said that the race is a part of our tradition, and it has a very important space in our calendar, and this is a fact that we wanted to share in this moment.”

Despite the one-year reprieve, however, Belgium's long-term future remains unresolved as the intense discussions over the past few months are poised to be repeated this time next year.

shares
comments
Hamilton: Mercedes can only "laugh off" F1 car struggles at this point
Previous article

Hamilton: Mercedes can only "laugh off" F1 car struggles at this point
Next article

Alonso "cautious" over second row start at Spa after Canada mistakes

Alonso "cautious" over second row start at Spa after Canada mistakes
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible weekend' Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible weekend'

F1 Belgian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in interrupted FP1 Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in interrupted FP1

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is never too far away from the headlines, and it returned after its summer holidays with a Spa break. From driver market and team news to another pivotal race in the world championship fight, here's 10 of the biggest talking points from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

The power unit used by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix has been returned to Mercedes' powertrains base in Brixworth for inspection following his collision with Fernando Alonso.

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season rumbles on this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix on the 2-4 September.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
5 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
8 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.