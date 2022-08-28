Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023 Next / Live: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - Race
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Alonso "cautious" over second row start at Spa after Canada mistakes

Fernando Alonso says he has “cautious feelings” starting third on the Formula 1 grid at Spa after mistakes in Canada saw Alpine squander a front row start.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Alonso "cautious" over second row start at Spa after Canada mistakes

Alonso finished sixth in Saturday’s qualifying session for the Belgian Grand Prix, but moves up three places on the grid thanks to penalties for Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon, leaving only Carlos Sanz and Sergio Perez ahead for the start.

It is not the first time this season Alonso has started so far up the order, after a stunning display in the wet qualifying in Canada gave him P2 on the grid - only to drop back in the race and finish ninth.

“I have still some cautious feelings, because in Canada, we were on the first row of the grid and we did a lot of things wrong there,” Alonso said after qualifying at Spa.

“We didn’t take any safety car, we were very long with the first set of tyres, we had battery problems. The races are on Sunday, not on Saturday. I want to have a clean race tomorrow.”

Alonso has finished no higher than fifth this season, but was not getting ahead of himself despite his advanced grid position, anticipating the quicker cars would recover and ultimately drop Alpine back to its regular upper-midfield position.

“We have strong competitors starting behind, the two Mercedes, they are very strong on race pace normally, and also [Max] Verstappen eventually will come into the podium positions as well,” said Alonso.

“So I think realistically, top five or top six should be our normal position at the end of the race. But let’s see where we are tomorrow.”

 

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Cars starting off the front row of the grid at Spa typically enjoy an advantage on the opening lap thanks to the tow afforded by the long run from La Source to the end of the Kemmel Straight.

Asked about his chances on the opening lap, Alonso said: “Maybe Checo and Carlos touch in Turn 1, and I have a free way in front of me! That will be what I visualise tonight.”

Read Also:

Alpine team-mate Ocon put in his best qualifying performance of the season by finishing fifth in Q3, but he will start the race 16th after a power unit penalty.

Ocon admitted he felt “really disappointed” to be dropping back as he “knew we were going to be fast” at Spa, but was still hopeful of recovering to score some points.

“We have a car that is fast enough to be able to do so,” said Ocon, who will line up directly behind Verstappen and Leclerc.

“There's many cars around me that are going to be fighting through the field. I can be there looking at them looking at what they are doing, and follow them to come through."

shares
comments
Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023
Previous article

Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023
Next article

Live: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - Race

Live: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - Race
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake Belgian GP
Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari Belgian GP
Formula 1

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: First-lap F1 Belgian GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake Belgian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: First-lap F1 Belgian GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake

Szafnauer denies breakdown in Alonso relationship Belgian GP
Formula 1

Szafnauer denies breakdown in Alonso relationship

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Alpine More
Alpine
How CRB decision will decide Piastri’s F1 fate Belgian GP
Formula 1

How CRB decision will decide Piastri’s F1 fate

Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus
Formula 1

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is never too far away from the headlines, and it returned after its summer holidays with a Spa break. From driver market and team news to another pivotal race in the world championship fight, here's 10 of the biggest talking points from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

The power unit used by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix has been returned to Mercedes' powertrains base in Brixworth for inspection following his collision with Fernando Alonso.

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season rumbles on this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix on the 2-4 September.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
6 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
9 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.