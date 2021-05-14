Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain Next / FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 News

Baku would welcome hosting future F1 sprint races

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Baku would welcome hosting Formula 1 sprint races in future seasons if the format is expanded to more events following its trial in 2021.

Baku would welcome hosting future F1 sprint races

F1 will stage 'sprint qualifying' at three races this year, running a 100km race on a Saturday to set the grid for the grand prix on Sunday.

Sprint qualifying is set to debut at the British Grand Prix in July, with the current plan being to run the tweaked weekend format in Italy and Brazil, subject to confirmation.

It will mark the first time F1 has used sprint races, but officials have made clear it is a trial for 2021 that could either be expanded or ditched, depending on its success.

Should the format be retained after this year and expanded to more events, the promoter of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has said he would happily have sprint races at Baku.

"I know it's been opposed by a few of the drivers, and they think it's quite risky," said Baku City Circuit executive director Arif Rahimov when asked by Autosport if he would like to host sprint races.

"To be honest, I think any change would be kind of welcomed, and any experiments would be good.

"I'm kind of on the opposite side, thinking that experimenting with the race weekend format is a good thing in general, just to mix things around and make it more interesting for the spectators, make it a bit more unexpected.

"I'd really welcome something like this, if I was offered, if we had a choice to do it one way or another.

"I think any changes would be great for generally F1. There were so many different speculations about having the reverse grid like they do in F2, and now there is the sprint qualifying. I'm welcoming any of these changes."

The Baku City Circuit pit straight

The Baku City Circuit pit straight

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Baku will play host to its fifth Formula 1 grand prix next month, returning to the calendar after being forced to cancel its 2020 race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contract for the grand prix has been extended by one year to 2024, making up for the missed season, but Rahimov said it was not yet time to discuss a longer-term deal.

"We haven't yet started talking about the longer-term contracts," Rahimov said.

"I think it's not a secret, that the way F1 is trying to do their contracts now, they're probably going to be three-year contracts from now on. I think they're trying to standardise it across different circuits.

"This was supposed to be the first race [of the three-year deal]. So no, we haven't started talking about the extension. We still have plenty of time to do that, and it shouldn't be a problem."

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain

Previous article

McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain

Next article

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

37m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

19h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
18h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel Monaco GP
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.