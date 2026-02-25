Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Autosport Retro video - Top 10 F1 Cars That Never Won a Title

Formula 1
Autosport Retro video - Top 10 F1 Cars That Never Won a Title

Why rain is a growing concern for teams early in the 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why rain is a growing concern for teams early in the 2026 F1 season

MotoGP records Marc Marquez can break in 2026

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
MotoGP records Marc Marquez can break in 2026

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Feature
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Senior Honda MotoGP executive exits as HRC restructure continues

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Senior Honda MotoGP executive exits as HRC restructure continues

Why one of the biggest challenges in upgrading 2026 F1 cars isn’t technical

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why one of the biggest challenges in upgrading 2026 F1 cars isn’t technical

Acropolis Rally reveals new route for WRC 2026

WRC
Rally Greece
Acropolis Rally reveals new route for WRC 2026
Video
Formula 1

Autosport Retro video - Top 10 F1 Cars That Never Won a Title

So near, yet so far. This is a podcast on F1’s finest machines that didn’t quite manage to win a championship

Autosport Staff
Edited:

Members only

You must be a subscriber to view this video content
Subscribe

Autosport Retro

Telling the forgotten stories and unearthing the hidden gems from years gone by.

Championship winners and cars with multiple victories on their CVs usually grab the limelight when it comes to the greatest cars in Formula 1 history. But there have been some fantastic machines that have narrowly missed out on ultimate glory.

We reckon they deserve recognition, too. So, in the latest of Autosport’s Top 10s, leading F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton joins host Kevin Turner to debate and discuss the 10 best F1 cars that never took a title.

The Lotus 78 is excluded because it played a part in Lotus’s title double in 1978 prior to the arrival of the 79 (much more so than the 312B3-74 did in 1975), as well as the 1991 Williams FW14 due to its similarity to the gizmo-laden B version that dominated in 1992.

Read Also:
 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why rain is a growing concern for teams early in the 2026 F1 season

Top Comments

More from
Autosport Staff

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc ups the pace, Aston Martin ends running early

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc ups the pace, Aston Martin ends running early

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Antonelli quickest, Aston Martin suffers latest breakdown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Antonelli quickest, Aston Martin suffers latest breakdown

Great debate: Who will be the 2025 Formula 1 world champion?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Great debate: Who will be the 2025 Formula 1 world champion?

Latest news

Autosport Retro video - Top 10 F1 Cars That Never Won a Title

Formula 1
Autosport Retro video - Top 10 F1 Cars That Never Won a Title

Why rain is a growing concern for teams early in the 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why rain is a growing concern for teams early in the 2026 F1 season

MotoGP records Marc Marquez can break in 2026

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
MotoGP records Marc Marquez can break in 2026

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week