Autosport Retro video - Top 10 F1 Cars That Never Won a Title
So near, yet so far. This is a podcast on F1’s finest machines that didn’t quite manage to win a championship
Autosport Retro
Telling the forgotten stories and unearthing the hidden gems from years gone by.
Championship winners and cars with multiple victories on their CVs usually grab the limelight when it comes to the greatest cars in Formula 1 history. But there have been some fantastic machines that have narrowly missed out on ultimate glory.
We reckon they deserve recognition, too. So, in the latest of Autosport’s Top 10s, leading F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton joins host Kevin Turner to debate and discuss the 10 best F1 cars that never took a title.
The Lotus 78 is excluded because it played a part in Lotus’s title double in 1978 prior to the arrival of the 79 (much more so than the 312B3-74 did in 1975), as well as the 1991 Williams FW14 due to its similarity to the gizmo-laden B version that dominated in 1992.
