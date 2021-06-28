Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Styrian GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Styrian GP review

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers’ championship with a dominant win in the Styrian Grand Prix, leading every lap en route to victory.

Autosport Podcast: Styrian GP review

It marked Red Bull’s fourth straight F1 victory, extending its lead at the top of both championships as Mercedes was left unable to respond to the pace of its fierce rival, who now looks harder to beat than ever.

It left Lewis Hamilton asking Mercedes for an upgrade on his car after the race, only for Toto Wolff to reveal that development of the W12 has stopped, acting as a big story in the context of the title battle.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a close fight for third place, while Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr and George Russell were the other stars on Sunday in Styria - even if not all of them got the result they deserved.

Recapping Sunday’s race and all of the big storylines coming out of the Styrian Grand Prix, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport’s F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport Network’s Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest episode of The Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

