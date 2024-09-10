All Series
Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Newey to Aston Martin

The latest episode of the Autosport Podcast dives into Newey's much-anticipated move

Upd:

The worst-kept secret in Formula 1 has finally been confirmed: Adrian Newey will be joining Aston Martin as a shareholder and managing technical partner on a three-year deal in March 2025.

Fresh from the press conference announcing his arrival, Jon Noble joins Bryn Lucas on the Autosport Podcast to discuss the move and answer some of the big questions - Why did Newey join Aston Martin instead of Ferrari? How will he fit into an already loaded technical department at Silverstone, including his ex-colleague Dan Fallows? And how he will get the best out of Fernando Alonso as they finally get to work together for the first time in their careers?

 

