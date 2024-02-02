Autosport Podcast: Hamilton makes shock Ferrari switch for F1 2025

It's now confirmed - Hamilton will drive for Ferrari in 2025. Following rumours of the move, it's now official that after 12 consecutive seasons, Hamilton will join Leclerc and team boss Fred Vasseur to try and end Ferrari's F1 world championship drought.

But how will Hamilton's leaving affect Mercedes going forward? Can Hamilton and Vasseur's reunion fight Max Verstappen and Red Bull and bring home his eighth title?

Host Bryn Lucas chats with Jon Noble to answer all these questions and more.