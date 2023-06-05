Subscribe
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Spanish GP review

Another weekend, another Max Verstappen domination in the 2023 Formula 1 season as the Red Bull driver charged to Spanish Grand Prix victory.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, The Red Bull trophy delegate, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium

While the reigning F1 world champion didn’t have a completely trouble-free afternoon, it was still another near-perfect display from the Dutchman who moves 53 points clear of title rival and team-mate Sergio Perez, who recovered from another poor qualifying display to take fourth place.

PLUS: Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Mercedes enjoyed a solid showing with its upgrades to take a double podium – Lewis Hamilton in second ahead of George Russell in third – while it was another frustrating race weekend for Ferrari after Charles Leclerc’s early exit from qualifying and Carlos Sainz fading from a front-row start to finish in fifth.

Read Also:

Aston Martin were another team off colour in Spain, with Lance Stroll sixth and Fernando Alonso seventh, while Yuki Tsunoda felt the wrath of the stewards when he was given a late-race penalty which dropped him out of the points.

Joining host Martyn Lee this week are Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner, F1 reporter Matt Kew, and Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren.

 

