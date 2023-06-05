Autosport Podcast: F1 Spanish GP review
Another weekend, another Max Verstappen domination in the 2023 Formula 1 season as the Red Bull driver charged to Spanish Grand Prix victory.
While the reigning F1 world champion didn’t have a completely trouble-free afternoon, it was still another near-perfect display from the Dutchman who moves 53 points clear of title rival and team-mate Sergio Perez, who recovered from another poor qualifying display to take fourth place.
PLUS: Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Mercedes enjoyed a solid showing with its upgrades to take a double podium – Lewis Hamilton in second ahead of George Russell in third – while it was another frustrating race weekend for Ferrari after Charles Leclerc’s early exit from qualifying and Carlos Sainz fading from a front-row start to finish in fifth.
Aston Martin were another team off colour in Spain, with Lance Stroll sixth and Fernando Alonso seventh, while Yuki Tsunoda felt the wrath of the stewards when he was given a late-race penalty which dropped him out of the points.
Joining host Martyn Lee this week are Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner, F1 reporter Matt Kew, and Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren.
