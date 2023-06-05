Video: The Mercedes' breakthrough at F1 Spanish GP

Mixed in with a poor showing from Charles Leclerc, a mixed race for Carlos Sainz, a dip in form from Aston Martin and even damage to Lando Norris's McLaren car on the first lap, there's plenty to talk about.

Martyn Lee chats to Matt Kew at the track, and Jake Boxall-Legge on UK soil, to go over everything from Formula 1's 2023 Spanish GP.