Subscribe
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes needed early F1 season shock to be bold with car change Next / Autosport Podcast: F1 Spanish GP review
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Video

Video: The Mercedes' breakthrough at F1 Spanish GP

The 2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix may have been dominated by Max Verstappen, but Mercedes took second and third, thanks to recent tech upgrades, strong form and a bit of luck.

Mixed in with a poor showing from Charles Leclerc, a mixed race for Carlos Sainz, a dip in form from Aston Martin and even damage to Lando Norris's McLaren car on the first lap, there's plenty to talk about.

Martyn Lee chats to Matt Kew at the track, and Jake Boxall-Legge on UK soil, to go over everything from Formula 1's 2023 Spanish GP.

shares
comments

Wolff: Mercedes needed early F1 season shock to be bold with car change

Autosport Podcast: F1 Spanish GP review
Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround  Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion

Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe