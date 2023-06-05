Video: The Mercedes' breakthrough at F1 Spanish GP
The 2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix may have been dominated by Max Verstappen, but Mercedes took second and third, thanks to recent tech upgrades, strong form and a bit of luck.
Mixed in with a poor showing from Charles Leclerc, a mixed race for Carlos Sainz, a dip in form from Aston Martin and even damage to Lando Norris's McLaren car on the first lap, there's plenty to talk about.
Martyn Lee chats to Matt Kew at the track, and Jake Boxall-Legge on UK soil, to go over everything from Formula 1's 2023 Spanish GP.
