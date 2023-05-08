Autosport Podcast: F1 Miami GP review
Max Verstappen secured victory in Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix despite starting ninth, overcoming team-mate Sergio Perez in a strategic battle to take his third win of the year.
Having lost out on a shot to set a qualifying time on Saturday after botching his first run, he was denied a further chance by Charles Leclerc's late-session crash.
Despite initially dropping to 10th, the two-time world champion carved through the field before passing Perez on the 48th lap to take victory.
Martyn Lee is joined by three guests who were all at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium to witness Sunday's action in person.
Motorsport.com's Global Editor-in-Chief Charles Bradley is a Miami resident who has seen the city embrace the return of Formula 1 - but did the sport deliver the second time round?
We're also delighted to have motorsport journalist Mandy Curi back on the podcast to give her view on how America has fallen for F1, as well as Autosport's Matt Kew with his analysis of today's race.
You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Video: "Unbreakable" Red Bulls vs "lonely" Alonso at the Miami GP
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Latest news
Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator
Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator
Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists
Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
F1 plans to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans
F1 plans to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans F1 plans to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.