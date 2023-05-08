Subscribe
Formula 1 / Miami GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Miami GP review

Max Verstappen secured victory in Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix despite starting ninth, overcoming team-mate Sergio Perez in a strategic battle to take his third win of the year.

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Having lost out on a shot to set a qualifying time on Saturday after botching his first run, he was denied a further chance by Charles Leclerc's late-session crash.

Despite initially dropping to 10th, the two-time world champion carved through the field before passing Perez on the 48th lap to take victory.

Martyn Lee is joined by three guests who were all at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium to witness Sunday's action in person.

Motorsport.com's Global Editor-in-Chief Charles Bradley is a Miami resident who has seen the city embrace the return of Formula 1 - but did the sport deliver the second time round?

We're also delighted to have motorsport journalist Mandy Curi back on the podcast to give her view on how America has fallen for F1, as well as Autosport's Matt Kew with his analysis of today's race.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 
