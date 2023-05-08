Video: "Unbreakable" Red Bulls vs "lonely" Alonso at the Miami GP
Max Verstappen shone during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, blasting from 9th to 1st and holding a significant lead over the rest of the pack for most of the race.
Perez's alternative tyre strategy couldn't keep up, whilst Alonso, Ferrari and Mercedes just can't match up... but were there glimpses of hope?
Jon Noble and Martyn Lee talk about everything from the Miami Grand Prix, and even look to how the upcoming Imola / Monaco / Barcelona triple-header may provide some grounds to let Alonso fight Red Bull for real.
