Formula 1 / Miami GP Video

Video: "Unbreakable" Red Bulls vs "lonely" Alonso at the Miami GP

Max Verstappen shone during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, blasting from 9th to 1st and holding a significant lead over the rest of the pack for most of the race.

Perez's alternative tyre strategy couldn't keep up, whilst Alonso, Ferrari and Mercedes just can't match up... but were there glimpses of hope?

Jon Noble and Martyn Lee talk about everything from the Miami Grand Prix, and even look to how the upcoming Imola / Monaco / Barcelona triple-header may provide some grounds to let Alonso fight Red Bull for real.

Alonso: Aston must be ready to jump on "crack" in Red Bull’s F1 form

Autosport Podcast: F1 Miami GP review

Latest news

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 plans to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

