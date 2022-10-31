Autosport Podcast: F1 Mexican Grand Prix review

The Red Bull driver led from pole and made a surprising soft-medium tyre strategy work, while Mercedes predicted the medium-hard attack to be the quickest in its bid to land a first win of the year.

Home hero Sergio Perez played his part in Verstappen’s win as he took third place ahead of George Russell, while it was a nightmare race for Ferrari with Carlos Sainz in fifth finishing almost a full minute off Verstappen.

There was also a flashpoint between Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, which sent the AlphaTauri out of the race with damage, while the McLaren driver negated a 10-second penalty for the incident to keep hold of seventh place as best of the rest behind Charles Leclerc in sixth.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso vented his frustration as his Alpine’s engine expired in the closing stages, leaving him with more lost points.

Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith and GP Racing editor Stuart Codling are both in Mexico City this weekend to review the Mexican GP, joined by podcast host Martyn Lee.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.