Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Review

The Red Bull driver extended his F1 world championship lead to 80 points thanks to his triumph in Hungary, coupled with Leclerc labouring with a poor strategy which dropped him from briefly leading the race to sixth place at the finish.

PLUS: Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

As Ferrari floundered, Mercedes profited to secure another double podium with Lewis Hamilton leaping from seventh to second and ahead of polesitter George Russell in third.

Further back there were some Alpine scuffles between Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso at the start as the pair lost out to McLaren's Lando Norris in the fight for the best of the rest.

Following Sebastian Vettel's retirement announcement, the talk of who will replace him at Aston Martin returns to the spotlight, with the podcast recorded before Aston Martin’s announcement that it had signed Alonso for 2023.

Joining host Martyn Lee to discuss the Hungarian Grand Prix are Luke Smith, Jess McFadyen and Kevin Turner who pick apart what’s going wrong at Ferrari, how Red Bull oversaw Verstappen’s victory charge and much more.

