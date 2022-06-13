Autosport Podcast: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Review

Charles Leclerc had regained the lead of the race just as his Ferrari power unit expired midway through the race, condemning the Italian manufacturer to scoring no points in Baku after Carlos Sainz had already retired due to an hydraulics problem.

That saw Verstappen go on to beat team-mate Sergio Perez to the win on a dominant day for Red Bull, with George Russell also profiting to take the final podium spot for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton claimed fourth place but his post-race focus was on the back pain he suffered due to the bouncing and porpoising issue with his Mercedes F1 car.

Further down the order it was an eventful race for Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, recovering from an off-track excursion to take sixth place, while McLaren had a team orders headache between its driver Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

To analyse all the action from Baku, host Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas, Jess McFadyen and Haydn Cobb to discuss if Ferrari could have won the Azerbaijan GP despite its mechanical woes, plus plenty more.