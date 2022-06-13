Tickets Subscribe
All
Gasly: F1 needs to stop drivers "ending up with a cane at 30"
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Review

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull 1-2 at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as title rivals Ferrari imploded with a double retirement.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Review

Charles Leclerc had regained the lead of the race just as his Ferrari power unit expired midway through the race, condemning the Italian manufacturer to scoring no points in Baku after Carlos Sainz had already retired due to an hydraulics problem.

That saw Verstappen go on to beat team-mate Sergio Perez to the win on a dominant day for Red Bull, with George Russell also profiting to take the final podium spot for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton claimed fourth place but his post-race focus was on the back pain he suffered due to the bouncing and porpoising issue with his Mercedes F1 car.

Further down the order it was an eventful race for Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, recovering from an off-track excursion to take sixth place, while McLaren had a team orders headache between its driver Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

To analyse all the action from Baku, host Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas, Jess McFadyen and Haydn Cobb to discuss if Ferrari could have won the Azerbaijan GP despite its mechanical woes, plus plenty more.

Gasly: F1 needs to stop drivers "ending up with a cane at 30"
Gasly: F1 needs to stop drivers "ending up with a cane at 30"
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Latest news

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
