Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Friday review

While the world has changed off-track since then, things have changed on-track as well as the Albert Park layout has undergone significant changes for this year all in a bid to help improve overtaking.

Despite the changes it was still Ferrari on top as Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc respectively headed the practice times, but the threat from Red Bull and Max Verstappen remains.

Motorsport.com's Formula 1 editor Jon Noble joins Martyn Lee in the latest Autosport Podcast to discuss all the talking points after the opening day of practice for the Australian Grand Prix.

