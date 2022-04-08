Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Friday review Next / Vettel will wait for "more pace" before naming Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism

Formula 1 drivers have praised changes at Albert Park making the track faster and more fun, but they remain sceptical about them helping produce more overtaking.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism

The return of F1 to Australia for the first time since the 2020 event was cancelled because of COVID-19 has coincided with Melbourne having undertaken a revision of its Albert Park circuit.

As well as re-profiling a number of corners, a slow chicane on the back section has been removed to help set up a faster blast down to the newly tightened Turn 11.

F1 drivers gave the thumbs up to the modifications, plus the new track surface, after their first experiences on Friday.

World champion Max Verstappen said: "It's good. I think the track grip is quite nice, the bumps definitely improved. I think that made the track nicer because you can attack the corners better now, being a bit more smooth. They did a good job with that."

Lando Norris added: "It is fast, it is exciting. It is easy to make mistakes and I think with this car generally compared to last year's, it is a bit easier to make mistakes. You will maybe see a few more drivers locking up the tyres and going into the gravel, so it is difficult to put a good lap together."

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was equally enthusiastic.

"The faster you go, the less margin for error you get, and I must say it's something I like, I find quite exciting," said the Frenchman.

"It can go very quickly south when you go at such speeds, but generally speaking, it's quite a flowing track. It's very high speed but sort of combined corners, like Turn 3, you always need to think about the next corner and what's coming. I find it pretty good."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

But while happy with the configuration for its challenge, the jury remains out on whether or not the tweaks will actually deliver a benefit when it comes to producing better racing.

Gasly added: "I'm a little bit sceptical about that. I don't know how much better it will be, if it is better.

"I think we need to wait and find out. I don't think it's going to get worse. To be fair, I don't think there were many overtakes in the past here. I can't say it's 100% we are going to see the same race as Saudi, I don't believe so, but hopefully I'm wrong."

Read Also:

Local hero Daniel Ricciardo added: "Ask me Sunday night. I think it will be better. Is it going to be 10 times better? Probably not to that extent. But I think it will be to some degree better.

"I think also complemented by another DRS zone, and cars that can follow a bit better this year, if there's not more overtaking, you'll at least see closer racing and more nose-to-tail.

"I think we'll get a fun one on Sunday, but I'm cautious to oversell it because I honestly don't know what the facts will be. The main thing today was that it was an enjoyable driving experience."

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Friday review
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP Friday review
Next article

Vettel will wait for "more pace" before naming Aston Martin F1 car

Vettel will wait for "more pace" before naming Aston Martin F1 car
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen Australian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.