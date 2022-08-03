Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Alonso, Piastri, Aston and Alpine - making sense of driver market madness

Formula 1 might be heading into its summer break but the driver market has erupted following Fernando Alonso’s switch to Aston Martin for 2023.

Autosport Podcast: Alonso, Piastri, Aston and Alpine - making sense of driver market madness

After Sebastian Vettel announced his F1 retirement at the end of 2022, Aston Martin swooped for Alonso with a multi-year deal announced the morning after the Hungarian Grand Prix. Such was the shock of the deal, Alpine only learned of it through Aston’s press release confirming the news.

The saga then took a fresh twist, as what looked to be a formality of Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri being promoted into its line-up for 2023 was met by the Australian driver denying he’d signed a deal and stating he would not race for the team next season.

Alpine remains steadfast and certain its contract with Piastri will keep him at the team for next year, while the Australian appears to be angling for a McLaren move, which could see Daniel Ricciardo forced out if it comes off.

To make sense of events, host Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew, Alex Kalinauckas and Luke Smith to discuss all the recent news and possible implications.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Latest news

Verstappen condemns "disgusting" burning of Mercedes merchandise by fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen condemns "disgusting" burning of Mercedes merchandise by fans

Max Verstappen has condemned the “disgusting” burning of Mercedes merchandise by Formula 1 fans in Hungary amid the ongoing clampdown against abusive behaviour.

MotoGP title leader Quartararo working on Mercedes F1 car test
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP title leader Quartararo working on Mercedes F1 car test

MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says he is working on a test in a Mercedes Formula 1 car but does not yet have a session firmed up with the team.

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”

Daniel Ricciardo says he will use the summer break to build up “hunger” in readiness for a “positive bang” when he starts the second half of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Verstappen: Red Bull can’t afford slip-ups even with "great lead"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull can’t afford slip-ups even with "great lead"

Max Verstappen has warned that Red Bull cannot afford any slip-ups in the Formula 1 title race despite its “great lead” heading into the summer break.

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Plus

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Plus

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But MARK GALLAGHER thinks this is highly unlikely

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
