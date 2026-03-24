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Investigation into Brazilian GP issues complete, fixes promised for 2027 race

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Investigation into Brazilian GP issues complete, fixes promised for 2027 race

Obituary: Sportscar pioneer Bob Tullius

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Obituary: Sportscar pioneer Bob Tullius

Autosport Explains video: F1 aero in 2026

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Autosport Explains video: F1 aero in 2026

How Ferrari is trying to close the gap to Mercedes in Japan

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How Ferrari is trying to close the gap to Mercedes in Japan

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Pirelli's plan to combat continuous one-stop races in F1 2026

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McLaren has the third-best 2026 car, but can't yet rely on one of its strongest assets

Feature
Formula 1
Japanese GP
McLaren has the third-best 2026 car, but can't yet rely on one of its strongest assets
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Autosport Explains video: F1 aero in 2026

Autosport visited the Williams factory to discuss how teams have tackled the aerodynamic changes for F1 2026

Autosport Staff
Edited:

Autosport Explains

Our experts decode the most important stories in motorsport.

In this exclusive technical breakdown, Autosport’s Jake Boxall-Legge visits the Williams Formula 1 base to uncover the radical aerodynamic shifts defining the 2026 season with Williams chief aerodynamicist Juan Molina.

As F1 moves away from the ground-effect Venturi tunnels of the previous era, the championship introduces a shorter, narrower car profile and a return to flat floors.

We also explore how teams are grappling with a significant step down in downforce and the complex task of 'inwashing' tyre wake to promote closer racing. Molina also examines the consequences of the strategic jump from traditional DRS to the new 'straight mode' active aerodynamics.

With the front and rear wings now working in tandem to toggle between high-downforce cornering and low-drag straight-line speeds, the development race has entered a new dimension.

From the potential return of 'high-rake' set-ups to the mystery of Ferrari’s inverting wing, this interview provides a look at the trade-offs and breadth of ideas currently appearing on the 2026 grid.

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Latest news

Investigation into Brazilian GP issues complete, fixes promised for 2027 race

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Investigation into Brazilian GP issues complete, fixes promised for 2027 race

Obituary: Sportscar pioneer Bob Tullius

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Obituary: Sportscar pioneer Bob Tullius

Autosport Explains video: F1 aero in 2026

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Autosport Explains video: F1 aero in 2026

How Ferrari is trying to close the gap to Mercedes in Japan

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How Ferrari is trying to close the gap to Mercedes in Japan