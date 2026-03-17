Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

What WRC return to GB means for British rallying

Feature
WRC
What WRC return to GB means for British rallying

Autosport Explains video: The engineering challenges of F1's new power unit rules

Formula 1
Autosport Explains video: The engineering challenges of F1's new power unit rules

Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Feature
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Ferrari’s revolutionary “Macarena wing” will return in Japan

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari’s revolutionary “Macarena wing” will return in Japan

How Sainz outsmarted rival with 'fake DRS train' to score points in China

Formula 1
Chinese GP
How Sainz outsmarted rival with 'fake DRS train' to score points in China

Forget the terrible luck; Colapinto's tenacious Shanghai drive deserves credit

Feature
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Forget the terrible luck; Colapinto's tenacious Shanghai drive deserves credit

Just like Clark - Antonelli keeps his promise with iconic thumbs-up celebration

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Just like Clark - Antonelli keeps his promise with iconic thumbs-up celebration

How Scotland ended the WRC’s seven-year GB hiatus

Feature
WRC
How Scotland ended the WRC’s seven-year GB hiatus
Video
Formula 1

Autosport Explains video: The engineering challenges of F1's new power unit rules

A huge shift in F1's regulations this season has been highlighted by new power units. So what has actually changed?

Autosport Staff
Published:

Autosport Explains

Our experts decode the most important stories in motorsport.

F1's 2026 power unit regulations represent the sport's biggest engineering shake-up in years — and the effects are already showing on track. In this edition of Autosport Explains, Jake Boxall-Legge sat down with Powertrains Engineer Estanis Buigues Mahiques to break down what's actually changed: a weaker combustion engine, tripled electric output, the death of the MGU-H, and a new energy management philosophy that's closer to Formula E than anything F1 fans have seen before.

Read Also:

From turbo lag at race starts to cars dropping into first gear through slow corners, Estanis explains the engineering realities behind the quirks teams are scrambling to solve as the season gets underway.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Top Comments

More from
Autosport Staff

Autosport Retro video - Top 10 F1 Cars That Never Won a Title

Formula 1
Formula 1
Autosport Retro video - Top 10 F1 Cars That Never Won a Title

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc ups the pace, Aston Martin ends running early

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc ups the pace, Aston Martin ends running early

Great debate: Who will be the 2025 Formula 1 world champion?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Great debate: Who will be the 2025 Formula 1 world champion?

Latest news

What WRC return to GB means for British rallying

Feature
WRC
What WRC return to GB means for British rallying

Autosport Explains video: The engineering challenges of F1's new power unit rules

Formula 1
Autosport Explains video: The engineering challenges of F1's new power unit rules

Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Feature
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Ferrari’s revolutionary “Macarena wing” will return in Japan

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari’s revolutionary “Macarena wing” will return in Japan