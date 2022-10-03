Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull "absolutely confident" ahead of crunch F1 cost cap decision Next / The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin “surprised” to be linked with F1 cost cap breach

Aston Martin is surprised it has been linked to a potential Formula 1 cost cap breach in 2021, as it has not been told the outcome of its discussions with the FIA yet.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin “surprised” to be linked with F1 cost cap breach

There has been no confirmation from the FIA about teams spending beyond the budget cap last year, but in Singapore paddock sources including some rival team bosses suggested that Aston Martin may have committed a “procedural” breach, and an offence less serious than that allegedly associated with Red Bull.

However, team principal Mike Krack insists that there has been no news from the FIA about any issues ahead of Wednesday’s expected confirmation of which teams fully complied with the 2021 cap.

"It's a process where you give your submission, and then the FIA is analysing this, and comes back with questions,” he said when asked by Autosport.

“And this process is still going on. So we don't really know what will be the result. There is a discussion going on. We have questions about interpretation, they have questions about interpretation.

"And we were surprised to read our name in this thing. So, let's see. We don't think that we have done anything majorly wrong.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In June, Williams was fined $25,000 for late submission of its paperwork. Asked if Aston Martin might have committed an administrative mistake, Krack said: "I'm not aware of one, I don't think so. As I said there were some questions which our financial people were are also answering. Honestly, we need to wait what will be the outcome. But we are not stressed about it."

Krack admitted that it had been frustrating for the team to be named.

"It is upsetting. I think the most important thing is to keep focus on the weekend. When the Thursday or Friday starts like that, it's important not to distract the people.

“And from our point of view, it was good that we were not the only one mentioned, so you guys you concentrated on the other side of the paddock! It is unfortunate that these things come out like that, but it's F1."

Read Also:

Some rival teams have suggested Aston has spent a lot of money on recruitment recently, and offered bigger salaries, implying that the team's wage bill may have edged the team over the cap.

"This is typical paddock, the best defence is attacking," said Krack. "I think at the end of the day, we must not forget, we are significantly less people than most teams are.

“We need to look at ourselves. You will not have a war of words from us, we need to concentrate on making progress. This is much more important than using the press to make statements.”

shares
comments
Red Bull "absolutely confident" ahead of crunch F1 cost cap decision
Previous article

Red Bull "absolutely confident" ahead of crunch F1 cost cap decision
Next article

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Russell: Mercedes "had to try something" with Singapore F1 slick tyre gamble Singapore GP
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes "had to try something" with Singapore F1 slick tyre gamble

Hamilton won’t “punish himself” for F1 Singapore GP mistake Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton won’t “punish himself” for F1 Singapore GP mistake

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin
GT

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus
Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role
Formula 1

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 continues its Asia tour with a first Japanese Grand Prix in three years, which presents Max Verstappen with another chance to seal the title.

Leclerc sees final F1 races as Ferrari strategy testbed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc sees final F1 races as Ferrari strategy testbed

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of the 2022 Formula 1 season as a testbed for nailing its strategy execution.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1's first Singapore Grand Prix since 2019 took a while to get underway, but once it did it produced a multitude of talking points. Here the 10 things we learned from the Singapore GP, both on and off the circuit.

Russell: Mercedes "had to try something" with Singapore F1 slick tyre gamble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes "had to try something" with Singapore F1 slick tyre gamble

George Russell says Mercedes "had to try something" with his unsuccessful gamble to switch from intermediate to slick tyres during Formula 1's wet-dry Singapore GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
7 h
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
8 h
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.