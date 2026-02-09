Skip to main content

Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals F1 2026 livery for Newey-designed AMR26

The British squad unveiled its green scheme for 2026 on a show car in Saudi Arabia, ahead of Bahrain's F1 tests

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Aston Martin AMR26

Aston Martin AMR26

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin has revealed the livery at the official launch of its AMR26 Formula 1 challenger for 2026, the team's first car design led by Adrian Newey.

The Silverstone squad has retained its British Racing Green colour scheme using a matte finish, at an event at the Ithra cultural centre in Dhahran, near Dammam.

In deference to its new powertrain partner, the car carries Honda's new logotype. Title sponsor Aramco - which has developed the team's fuels for the new season - commands the majority of advertising space.

Under the aegis of Newey, who has assumed the team principal role at Aston Martin, the car ran for the first time across the final two days of the Barcelona shakedown.

Read Also:

It managed only five laps over the Thursday session before coming to a stop with Lance Stroll behind the wheel, but Fernando Alonso put together a more complete run with 61 laps on the final day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, after overnight troubleshooting.

Aston Martin AMR26

Aston Martin AMR26

Photo by: Aston Martin

The reveal of the AMR26, as it left the garage for the first time at the shakedown, turned heads - specifically with many of its aero solutions and placement of its suspension members.

It also makes use of additional fins around the halo and the central air intake, plus recessed inlets on the sidepods, which set tongues wagging when the car was first seen.

While the Newey-led design has proven to be intriguing, the team's fortunes will also rely on the Honda powertrain as the Japanese brand makes its full return - having officially departed F1 after the 2021 season, but remained in place to develop and maintain the power units for the two Red Bull-owned teams through its HRC subsidiary.

While Honda's F1 project leader Tetsushi Kakuda had earlier stated that "the electrification side is progressing as planned," he added that it was "not necessarily the case for the internal combustion engine".

Read Also:

The AMR26 will run in public for the first time at this week's Bahrain test, the prelude to the 2026 season opener at Melbourne.

Aston Martin AMR26

Aston Martin AMR26

Photo by: Aston Martin

