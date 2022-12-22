Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more Next / Mercedes felt like it had "ghost in the car", says Hamilton
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: No disadvantage taking customer Mercedes F1 engine

Aston Martin's technical director Dan Fallows insists the Formula 1 team is not losing out by using a Mercedes customer engine.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin: No disadvantage taking customer Mercedes F1 engine

Team owner Lawrence Stroll has ambitions to challenge for the world championship in the coming years, which would mean beating the works Mercedes team with the same engine.

Traditionally top teams prefer to be in charge of their own destiny by having control over power unit development and the capability for the engineers to work closely with the chassis department.

Stroll has hinted in the past that Aston Martin could have its own engine, but there are no plans to create one for the 2026 regulations.

Fallows says that using the Mercedes won't blunt the team's ambitions.

"I don't feel that is," he said when asked if a customer engine was a barrier to progress. "I certainly don't feel that having the Mercedes HPP engine in our car has been in any way negative for us.

"I think it has proved its reliability, its performance is where it needs to be. I don't really think in modern F1 that is a problem at all."

Aston Martin currently takes the complete rear end from Mercedes, including the gearbox and suspension components that are allowed to be shared by teams under the listed parts regulations.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fallows acknowledged that the team may opt to build more in-house in the future.

"I think we're pretty open-minded about that kind of thing. As I said, I think what this team has gained from its relationship with MGP has been immense.

"And as we move into the future and do things our own way or take on our own projects, we're very mindful that we have to be able to do them at least as well as, if not better than they do.

"That's a capability we would have to build up before we even thought about making those decisions."

Read Also:

Asked if that could include the team building up the capacity to build its own gearbox in future years Fallows said: "I don't know. Honestly, what we look at in the future is all open, really.

"Lawrence is very open about his ambitions for this team, and I think we always have to evaluate what is the next thing that will help us become more competitive.

"At the moment, I don't see any of the stuff that we get from MGP is holding us back in any way."

shares
comments

Related video

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Previous article

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Next article

Mercedes felt like it had "ghost in the car", says Hamilton

Mercedes felt like it had "ghost in the car", says Hamilton
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1
Formula 1

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1

Seidl joins Sauber Group as new CEO after McLaren F1 exit
Formula 1

Seidl joins Sauber Group as new CEO after McLaren F1 exit

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Calibrating the "daunting" code needed to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain for Cadillac ahead of its 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship challenge according to Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1

Alex Albon believes his 2022 season with Williams was the strongest of his Formula 1 career to date, as he returned from a year on the sidelines.

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes

McLaren had hoped to make some solid progress in the first year of Formula 1's new rules era.

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme
WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque expects to finalise a deal with a team to run its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship before the new year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape Plus

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

OPINION: Some of the 2022 F1 races attracted plenty of criticism for being uneventful contests. Yet the unpredictability of live sport and not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue - and has an important role to play

Formula 1
10 h
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Plus

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2022
Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match? Plus

Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?

OPINION: Over the years motorsport has witnessed iconic rivalries, some of which resurface every so often to remind us of past hostilities. Think Ford vs Ferrari or Senna vs Prost. But could an all-new conflict between two of the biggest brands in racing be heading to Formula 1?

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2022
How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

The ‘pay driver’ tag left Zhou Guanyu facing depressing abuse. But China’s first F1 driver put it all behind him with a decent first season at Alfa Romeo that meant a contract extension was never in any doubt

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2022
The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022 Plus

The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022

Who thought that once the fallout from Abu Dhabi 2021 was out of the way F1 could just get on with racing? That proved a forlorn hope, as once again political drama abounded in 2022. Here's how the year's biggest controversies played out

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2022
How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait Plus

How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait

When Charles Leclerc built a 46-point gap over Max Verstappen after three races of the season, expectation soared in Maranello - only to deflate amid embarrassing capitulation that prompted the departure of team boss Mattia Binotto. Unreliability, strategy errors and driver errors all had their part to play as the team faced an unexpectedly close challenge to hold onto second in the constructors' standings

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2022
The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains Plus

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains

At a time of rampant calendar expansion, physiotherapists have becoming an increasingly important tool in a Formula 1 driver’s physical wellbeing. And as BEN EDWARDS explains, the winter is perhaps their most crucial period of the season

Formula 1
Dec 18, 2022
How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022 Plus

How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022

The biggest rules reset in 40 years as Formula 1 reverted to ground effect regulations created new and demanding challenges for modern-era designers, as they worked within tight restrictions. Here are the major areas that had a determining outcome on the 2022 season

Formula 1
Dec 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.