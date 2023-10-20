Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack has said his team "has to do better" to help Lance Stroll as brake fires curtailed his United States Grand Prix FP1 running.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Most drivers clocked 23-26 laps during the first hour of running at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, but Stroll could only complete five tours and team-mate Fernando Alonso was limited to 18 laps.

This will prove particularly costly because Aston Martin is trying to validate an upgraded floor and bodywork, plus the sprint race format means the team now moves straight into GP qualifying.

Explaining the FP1 unreliability, team principal Krack said: "We went out for the first run to check the car basically and we had a bit of an overheating issue on the front-left for both cars.

"We had to come in because we saw we had a fire from the onboards."

After an inspection, it was determined that the damage to Stroll's AMR23 was extensive enough to mean repairs could not be completed in time to get him back on the circuit, while Alonso was able to resume.

Krack clarified that the issues were unrelated to the new and upgraded components.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

But he urged his team to do better, particularly since the interruptions will further hurt Stroll as he bids to rediscover his confidence in the car after poor form set in following the summer break.

Krack also cited FP1 at Zandvoort and second practice at Monza, where Stroll was twice unable to complete a lap due to power failures, as the team failed to help the Canadian.

In defence of Stroll, Krack continued: "We have not been able to provide a car that is reliable to do the practice sessions that he has to do.… what do you want to do? We have to just get better with this.

Read Also:

"There are also incidences where Lance would say himself, 'I have to do better in here'.

"But, all in all, as long as we cannot provide a consistent car that we can start to learn what you have [with Austin upgrades], honestly how will he go into qualifying now without having done any proper running?

"We need to factor all these things in. We have to do better than this."

shares
comments
Previous article Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers
Next article F1 United States GP: Leclerc on pole, Verstappen sixth after track limits breach
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Formula 1
United States GP

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Formula 1
United States GP

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Lance Stroll
More
Lance Stroll
Alonso trying to help Aston Martin F1 team-mate Stroll regain confidence

Alonso trying to help Aston Martin F1 team-mate Stroll regain confidence

Formula 1
United States GP

Alonso trying to help Aston Martin F1 team-mate Stroll regain confidence Alonso trying to help Aston Martin F1 team-mate Stroll regain confidence

Aston Martin wants to “prove” F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

Aston Martin wants to “prove” F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin wants to “prove” F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll Aston Martin wants to “prove” F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

Aston Martin Racing
More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin: People "judge too quickly" amid Stroll incident criticism

Aston Martin: People "judge too quickly" amid Stroll incident criticism

Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin: People "judge too quickly" amid Stroll incident criticism Aston Martin: People "judge too quickly" amid Stroll incident criticism

Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather

Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Latest news

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

NTNL National

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe