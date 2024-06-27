All Series
Formula 1

Aston Martin announces new Stroll F1 deal "for 2025 and beyond"

Canadian driver Stroll to continue as Fernando Alonso’s team-mate for the foreseeable future at Aston team owned by his father

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, puts his helmet on

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, puts his helmet on

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin has announced that Lance Stroll will race on with the team “for 2025 and beyond” in what is being billed as a contract extension for the Canadian driver whose father owns the team.

Stroll has raced at Aston since 2019 after his father Lawrence’s consortium purchased the assets of what was the then the Force India squad the previous year.

He has completed 112 races so far for the team, scoring a best result of third – twice, in the 2020 Italian and Sakhir events.

Aston has made the announcement of a contract extension for Stroll, who previously raced in F1 for Williams after graduating as European Formula 3 champion in 2017, but in effect, he competes on a rolling contract given his family’s ownership of the team.

The end date of his previous contract was unknown as it has not been formally disclosed how long Stroll was tied to race for Aston, beyond the arrangement being called a "long-term deal" when it was announced in late 2018.

But given his consistently poor results compared to team-mate Fernando Alonso and with plenty of drivers seeking new drives for 2025 in the turbulent driver market this term, questions over Stroll’s future had arisen and in making this announcement Aston ends such speculation.

“I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond,” said Stroll.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, in the garage

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, in the garage

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to.”

Aston team principal Mike Krack added: “We are delighted to confirm Lance’s future with Aston Martin.

“He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

“The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando [Alonso] remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions.

“We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”

While there was little real doubt Aston would keep Stroll in place beyond the 2024 season there was much speculation over Alonso’s future with the team until he committed to a new contract in April.

Stroll and Alonso will now head into their third season as Aston team-mates in 2025, with their current points totals in the 2024 campaign sitting at 17 and 41 respectively.

Alex Kalinauckas
Aston Martin Racing
