Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vettel fined for Australian GP FP1 scooter excursion Next / The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

Aston Martin says it is “actively” considering its long-term engine options in Formula 1, amid suggestions of a potential tie-up with Audi.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

With Audi and Porsche poised to confirm their F1 entries for 2026 once new rules have been finalised, the focus has been on how the two German car manufacturers will secure their places on the grid.

While it is looking increasingly likely that Porsche will tie-up with Red Bull, and make use of the team’s new powertrains division, Audi’s route has not yet been finalised.

It is understood that it was in advanced talks with McLaren about a potential takeover, but sources suggest that those discussions have stalled with the two parties not in agreement over the deal progressing in a way that suits both parties.

But although the chances of a McLaren partnership appear to be fading, there remains other options that Audi is considering.

Williams is open to a manufacturer tie-up, while sources have indicated that talks have taken place with Aston Martin about a longer term partnership.

With Aston Martin’s progress in F1 having stalled since its rebranding at the start of last year, questions have already emerged about what it will take for the squad to challenge near the front as owner Lawrence Stroll desires.

An Audi partnership, either working together or as a complete buy-out, could offer the team the chance to secure a boost – or even offer Stroll a way out of F1 if the team has not made good enough progress.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin hinted that it was considering building its own powerunit for the 2026 rules – a project that would appear to be out of step with its current technical capabilities.

However, doing so in conjunction with a major manufacturer like Audi would be entirely logical in helping it get hold of the kind of budget and technical knowledge needed.

A significant complication of a potential deal is that one of Audi’s main German rivals, Mercedes-Benz, has a 20 percent shareholding in the Aston Martin road car company.

Marshals assist Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, after he stops during FP1

Marshals assist Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, after he stops during FP1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

When approached by Autosport regarding the speculation about an Audi partnership, Aston Martin stopped short of denying the possibility.

An Aston Martin spokesperson said: “We are happy with our current power unit partner Mercedes-Benz, to whom we are contracted for some years yet. Mercedes-Benz’s F1 power unit is a good one.

“We have no alternative plans at this time – however you should never say never in F1 and we are actively exploring options with our new strategic partner Aramco.”

A statement from Audi and Porsche on Thursday, following a board meeting, said that a final call about their entries to F1 would be made once the new regulations had been issued by the FIA.

It said: “We have not yet made a decision as we are currently in the final evaluation phase. At this point, the new regulations for 2026 and subsequent years are not yet available.

“These will set out far-reaching changes to make the sport more sustainable, which is a prerequisite for Audi’s possible entry.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel fined for Australian GP FP1 scooter excursion
Previous article

Vettel fined for Australian GP FP1 scooter excursion
Next article

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen Australian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.