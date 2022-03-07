Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Haas assessing 2022 F1 driver options, Fittipaldi to drive at Bahrain test Next / 2022 F1 Bahrain Test: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it?
Formula 1 News

Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says it is “normal” for the manufacturer to investigate the possibility of creating its own Formula 1 power unit for 2026.

Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project
Adam Cooper
By:

The team is currently committed to using Mercedes engines, having first switched to the Brixworth supplier under its previous Force India name in 2009.

However, the new power unit regulations coming for 2026 create a reset, and Red Bull has already created its own powertrain division with a view to building a new engine and having control over its own destiny.

Krack, who started work at the Silverstone team last week, said Aston would consider following a similar route.

"First of all I have to say we are happy with the engine partner that we're having,” he said.

“But we have a new set of regulations coming for 2026. With more emphasis, obviously, on electric power than today.

“I think it's normal for brands like Aston Martin that if there are new power unit regulations that you have a look into them, that you carefully investigate if this is strategically the right thing.

“I think it is the right step that F1 is taking, to have a higher hybrid bias, or higher bias over electric power. I've been involved with BMW in both. Formula E is full electric, with the Hypercar it was hybrid, similar to F1, although not the same, I have to say.”

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Krack acknowledged that any decision on creating a bespoke F1 power unit would have to be taken soon.

“Now we are 2022 and the timelines are reasonable to introduce them in '26, because we know that other competitors are also evaluating to make an entry," he said.

“So from a timeline it is reasonable if you take this decision to be on the grid in '26, with your own [power unit], I think it is the right moment to look into it now."

Krack explained that the team has everything it needs in order to become a title contender in the future.

“The infrastructure change that is happening here is tremendous, it's the first new F1 headquarters being built, I think, in 19 years, something like that," he added.

Read Also:

"We will be state-of-the-art, which clearly shows the ambition that Lawrence [Stroll] and the team is having.

“So, yes, it's a five-year plan, we will have all the possibilities or all the facilities that you need to be successful there. so we progress on our journey."

shares
comments

Related video

Haas assessing 2022 F1 driver options, Fittipaldi to drive at Bahrain test
Previous article

Haas assessing 2022 F1 driver options, Fittipaldi to drive at Bahrain test
Next article

2022 F1 Bahrain Test: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it?

2022 F1 Bahrain Test: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it?
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Krack: Aston Martin must convince Vettel of its potential for new F1 deal
Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin must convince Vettel of its potential for new F1 deal

Leclerc: F1 cars porpoising feels like turbulence on a flight
Formula 1

Leclerc: F1 cars porpoising feels like turbulence on a flight

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Plus
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Krack will approach Aston Martin F1 job “in a humble way”
Formula 1

Krack will approach Aston Martin F1 job “in a humble way”

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal” Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus
Formula 1

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

Latest news

Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential viewing, but absences are felt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential viewing, but absences are felt

2022 F1 Bahrain Test: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Bahrain Test: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it?

Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project

Haas assessing 2022 F1 driver options, Fittipaldi to drive at Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas assessing 2022 F1 driver options, Fittipaldi to drive at Bahrain test

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Plus

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Plus

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Autosport takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

The new generation of Formula 1 cars have caused a stir in their first on-track action of 2022 in Barcelona testing this week. With a design change driven by a desire to boost overtaking, an old phenomenon has reared its head and raised concerns over safety

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.