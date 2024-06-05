All Series
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Alpine F1's Doohan given Canada FP1 outing after Ocon exit confirmed

Jack Doohan has an early chance to stake his claim for an Alpine Formula 1 seat in 2025 when he replaces Esteban Ocon during FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Jack Doohan, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team, does a seat fit

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The decision to run him in Montreal is interesting because it comes just days after the French manufacturer confirmed the departure of Ocon at the end of this season.

Ocon collided with team-mate Pierre Gasly on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, much to the annoyance of Alpine team principal Bruno Famin. 
In the wake of the Monte Carlo clash, although it was not the sole factor in the decision, it has been agreed that Ocon will leave the Alpine squad at the end of this season.
He has not yet sorted out his plans for 2025 but has been most strongly liked with Haas, although is also a contender for the Sauber/Audi team.
Doohan is no stranger to Friday outings for Alpine, having previously run in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for the past two seasons as part of F1’s rules requirements for rookies to get two outings over the course of a campaign. This is his first outing this season. 
In announcing the plans for Doohan, Famin did not make any reference to it being linked to what happened in Monaco.
He said: “With Jack’s great work in the simulator in recent races, we can count on his valuable feedback in Montreal.”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP rider and Jack Doohan, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP rider and Jack Doohan, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Doohan, who is focusing on reserve and simulator duties for Alpine this year after electing not to continue in F2, will be hoping that a strong performance for the team will boost his chances of getting the nod for 2025.
“I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time, and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season,” he said.
Ocon, who took to social media last week to hit out at the abuse he had received for his part in the Monaco collision, said he was looking forward to getting back behind the wheel finally in Canada and getting on with the season.
“A lot has been said in recent days, so I am very much looking forward to driving again and getting back out on track,” he said.
“My focus and energy is fully dedicated to the team and maximising our results on track, starting already this weekend in Canada.”

Watch: Canadian GP Race Preview - Who Will Master Montreal?

Jonathan Noble
