Alpine F1's Doohan given Canada FP1 outing after Ocon exit confirmed
Jack Doohan has an early chance to stake his claim for an Alpine Formula 1 seat in 2025 when he replaces Esteban Ocon during FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The decision to run him in Montreal is interesting because it comes just days after the French manufacturer confirmed the departure of Ocon at the end of this season.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP rider and Jack Doohan, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
