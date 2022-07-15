Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire Next / Which F1 driver has the most race starts? Hamilton, Raikkonen and more
Formula 1 News

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes

The Alpine Formula 1 team has traced the causes of the reliability woes that have impacted its drivers over the last two race weekends.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes

In Austria, Fernando Alonso failed to start the Saturday sprint event after his car shut down on the grid.

At the time, the team pinpointed a failure of the ECU, which is a standard supply component or SSC used by all teams.

However, following further investigations back at Enstone this week, it was concluded that the issue lay more on the team side, and thus could not be blamed directly on the standard part. The team now knows that the ECU was not receiving power.

"At that point in time, we thought it was an ECU failure,” Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Autosport.

“We took it back to the factory, and we were able to replicate the problem. And it wasn't the ECU. It's a box that powers the ECU.

“And so the ECU was fine, but the power box that powers the ECU wasn't fine. And if you don't power it, it looks like the ECU is dead. All indications were that the ECU had failed, but we didn't know then that the power box wasn't working. And it’s an Alpine part.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, the fuel pump issue that caused Esteban Ocon to retire at Silverstone, and which was repeated on the Frenchman’s car after the chequered flag in the Red Bull Ring sprint, was related to the SSC high pressure pump supplied to all teams by Bosch.

Alpine has now traced the fault to a fix that the team itself had to initiate earlier this year after several teams experienced problems with the standard pump, and specifically the electrical connection to it.

"The issue on the fuel pump is that we had a couple of early failures on the dyno,” Szafnauer explained.

“Therefore, we tried to fix those problems ourselves, as the Bosch standard issue wasn't working in an F1 installation, because it's a road car part.

“Several teams had this problem, and us and Ferrari got dispensation from the FIA to do our own fixes. Therefore we went our own route to fix the Bosch problem.

“And our own fix worked fine for the first nine races. We had no problems on the dyno, or on the track. Then something happened, probably we saw some different types of loadings for whatever reason. And they started to fail.

Read Also:

“Bosch also improved from the beginning, they’ve made changes to improve the electrical connection. So some of the teams used the Bosch improvement, and two of the teams used their own improvement.

"We're working on a new fix ourselves for France, and at the same time exploring what Bosch have recently done to fix their initial problem.”

shares
comments
Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire
Previous article

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire
Next article

Which F1 driver has the most race starts? Hamilton, Raikkonen and more

Which F1 driver has the most race starts? Hamilton, Raikkonen and more
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1
Formula 1

How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1

Tost: Tsunoda has "good chance" of keeping AlphaTauri F1 seat
Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda has "good chance" of keeping AlphaTauri F1 seat

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Alpine More
Alpine
Alonso feels back at his best level in F1 2022
Formula 1

Alonso feels back at his best level in F1 2022

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

The F1 wing changes helping Alpine target Mercedes Austrian GP
Formula 1

The F1 wing changes helping Alpine target Mercedes

Latest news

How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alpine wants to bring more women into F1

The Alpine Formula 1 team’s Race(H)er programme is the latest of several laudable efforts to bring more women into motor racing.

Tost: Tsunoda has "good chance" of keeping AlphaTauri F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda has "good chance" of keeping AlphaTauri F1 seat

AlphaTauri Formula 1 boss Franz Tost says Yuki Tsunoda has a “good chance” of keeping his seat, if the Japanese driver continues to perform well.

Which F1 driver has the most race starts? Hamilton, Raikkonen and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Which F1 driver has the most race starts? Hamilton, Raikkonen and more

Kimi Raikkonen holds the record for the most world championship Formula 1 starts, having contested 349 grands prix between 2001 and 2021.

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes

The Alpine Formula 1 team has traced the causes of the reliability woes that have impacted its drivers over the last two race weekends.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.