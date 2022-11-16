Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes won’t prioritise Hamilton to keep F1 win record in Abu Dhabi Next / McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale
Formula 1 News

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says good teamwork between Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso contributed to the strong score for the Enstone outfit in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint

Alpine bounced back from a disastrous sprint event at Interlagos that saw the two drivers collided twice on the opening lap, ruining both of their races.

From their lowly grid positions for the grand prix itself, Alonso charged through the field to secure fifth place, while Ocon finished three places behind in eighth.

The double score extended the team’s advantage over McLaren in the battle for fourth in the constructors’ championship to 19 points with just the Abu Dhabi finale to come.

One of the keys to the performance was Ocon agreeing to let Alonso past after soon the late safety car restart, allowing the Spaniard to take advantage of his fresher tyres.

"It just shows, I guess, the unpredictability of F1,” said Szafnauer when asked by Autosport about the change in fortunes from Saturday to Sunday.

“But I think what it shows most importantly is that when you play the team game, everybody wins. The drivers, when they score points, they get their points bonus, and the team wins.

“So it is a team game, ultimately, and we have to maximise the team points. And the drivers can do that by playing a team game, which is exactly what they did."

Szafnauer made it clear that the drivers had reacted after being lectured following their collisions in the sprint.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Yeah, you have to point out to them that it's unacceptable to come together when you've got over 1000 people between Enstone and Viry working tirelessly to make sure we finish fourth in the championship, bringing upgrades, working Saturdays, Sundays, making sure that the car is as competitive as it can be, and the mechanics here too.

“And to have that silliness on track where you just run into each other, push your teammate wide, not let them by, especially when it's so close in the championship - I think the message got through, and we did a good job today."

In the main race there was some tension on the radio when Ocon challenged an instruction not to fight Alonso at the restart, insisting that he would first try to pass Sebastian Vettel ahead, and then let his team-mate through at the right time.

“What it was is his engineer told him and heard nothing back from Esteban,” Szafnauer said of the heated radio chat.

“So he told him again. And that was just to make sure that the radio transmission did go through.

“So he told him twice. And that's when Esteban said I heard you the first time, but I need to fight Vettel and [Valtteri] Bottas, and he was right in doing so.

“And what we said beforehand, is look, you're going to be on different strategies at the end.

"So if somebody has a tyre advantage, or if we're in this situation, let's not fight each other, and let's lose the least amount of time letting your teammate by because you're on a different strategy.

“That happened, that transpired under a safety car, and I think Esteban was absolutely right in saying I'm not going to do it straight away because I can get Vettel and I can get Bottas. Thereafter we'll do what we said we're going to do with the strategy. And he was right."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes won’t prioritise Hamilton to keep F1 win record in Abu Dhabi
Previous article

Mercedes won’t prioritise Hamilton to keep F1 win record in Abu Dhabi
Next article

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash
Formula 1

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash

Perez sure he and Verstappen can behave like "grown-ups" amid Brazil GP row
Formula 1

Perez sure he and Verstappen can behave like "grown-ups" amid Brazil GP row

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash

Charles Leclerc admits that he was surprised to be punted into a spin by an “aggressive” Lando Norris early in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira leaves KTM on good terms but admits he “didn’t do what I wanted in terms of results” as he departs for Aprilia and RNF for the 2023 MotoGP season.

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale

McLaren has revealed its tweaked Formula 1 livery for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, showcasing the work of a Lebanese artist for its ‘Drive by Change’ campaign.

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says good teamwork between Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso contributed to the strong score for the Enstone outfit in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
15 h
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.