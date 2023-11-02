Alpine has "good energy" again after mid-season F1 shake-up
Alpine Formula 1 team interim sporting director Julian Rouse says there's "good energy" in the Enstone camp as it regroups after the summer shake-up.
Rouse landed his current role as part of a reorganisation that followed the sudden departures of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane, plus chief technical officer Pat Fry's move to Williams.
The team has focussed on improving its operational performance on race weekends, and that was evident with good results in recent races, notably seventh for Esteban Ocon in Qatar, and sixth for Pierre Gasly in the USA.
The A523 was less competitive relative to rivals in Mexico. However, Ocon still earned a point for 10th, while Gasly felt he could have been ninth had he not been caught out by pitting just before the red flag.
"It definitely feels like there's good energy in the team," said Rouse.
"And I think the last couple of weekends, we did a good job of maximising things in Austin, and it feels like we've got some consistency throughout the weekends.
"And yeah, there's still more to come, still building on that, and still understanding what we can do to keep improving.
"Definitely feels like we've made some progress in terms of how we're operating on the events, and how we're sort of trying to consistently optimise things. But there's still a long way to go with that, which is quite exciting."
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
Alpine A523
Regarding the main areas of focus he said: "We're constantly looking at where we can continue to improve the car, it's a natural thing.
"And just sort of just continuing to raise our level in terms of the attention to detail that we're looking at in everything that's going to help us move forward.
"And we're working hard on all of that sort of stuff, and enjoying the challenge. We certainly feel that the last few weekends have been good in terms of how we're approaching all of that. So we're just going to continue on that way."
Despite his personal frustration with the Mexican race, Gasly agreed that the team is getting stronger.
"I think we are getting in a place where I know at the end of the weekend, we kind of optimised," said the Frenchman.
"We've got issues, we've got clear weaknesses that we know we can't fix at the track. It's bigger changes that we need.
"But in terms of like the way we operate and maximising what we've got I think it's quite well managed. Yeah, definitely there's momentum."
New F1 engine technical director “will challenge” Alpine – Famin
New F1 engine technical director “will challenge” Alpine – Famin New F1 engine technical director “will challenge” Alpine – Famin
Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions
Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Latest news
Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning
Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning
F1 drivers banned from stopping in pitlane amid FIA impeding clampdown
F1 drivers banned from stopping in pitlane amid FIA impeding clampdown F1 drivers banned from stopping in pitlane amid FIA impeding clampdown
Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events
Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events
Tsunoda locked himself away after Mexico F1 clash with Piastri
Tsunoda locked himself away after Mexico F1 clash with Piastri Tsunoda locked himself away after Mexico F1 clash with Piastri
Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?
Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle
How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle How his home race crash perfectly encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.